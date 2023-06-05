India train crash highlights Modi’s uneven railway modernization efforts

Welcome to World Brief, where watched a fatal train wreck in India , Ukrainian counter-offensive demands of Russia and violent clashes in Senegal .

Welcome to World Brief, where watched a fatal train wreck in India, Ukrainian counter-offensive demands of Russiaand violent clashes in Senegal.

India’s infrastructure backlash

On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express, a new high-speed train, to highlight efforts by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to improve the country’s rail system. Instead, he traveled to the eastern Indian state of Odisha to address one of the deadliest nations. train wreck in history. On Friday, an error in the electronic signaling system derailed 21 passenger cars, killing at least 275 people and injuring more than 1,000.

India has one of the largest and most extensive railway networks in the world. It includes 40,000 miles of track, 14,000 passenger trains and 8,000 stations. Yet much of it is antiquated, having been built over 160 years ago under British colonial rule. In 2016, Modi sworn modernize the country’s transport infrastructure; but despite the decline in train-related fatalities in recent years, Modis’ efforts have been far from effective in completely reducing fatal rail accidents.

Between 2017 and 2021, more than 100,000 individuals died in rail accidents in India, including more than 16,000 people in 2021 alone. Some of the worst incidents occurred in 2005, 2011 and 2016, with the states of Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh facing to some of the deadliest derailments. Friday’s incident has again prompted public calls for the resignation of India’s Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. However, Modi remains firm, backing Vaishnaw while promising to severely punish anyone found responsible.

The biggest public criticism of Modi has centered on the prime ministers’ focus on building new high-speed trains instead of repairing old railway lines. The strategy is part of Modis’ hope to create a $5 trillion economy by 2025. In February, Modi inaugurated the first 861-mile section of a new high-speed railway linking New Delhi to mumbai. He also commissioned the construction of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and the world’s tallest railway bridge in Kashmir. Yet, although the Indian government has spent close to $30 billion on the rail system in the past financial year, a 15% increase over the previous year, the country’s auditor general found last year that the amount of money allocated for track renewal and d ‘other basic security measures had actually declined.

Tuesday, June 6: The United Nations General Assembly elects five non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council for 2024.

Slovakia hosts the Bucharest Nine summit.

Kuwait holds general elections.

From Tuesday June 6 to Wednesday June 7: Iran is expected to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Wednesday, June 7: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends Gulf Cooperation Council talks.

Thursday, June 8: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni talks to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

US President Joe Biden speaks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

France’s National Assembly is meeting to discuss reversing the decision to increase the country’s retirement age.

Sunday June 11: Montenegro holds parliamentary elections.

Monday, June 12: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid testifies about allegations of fraud in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial.

Counteroffensive now? Russia says Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive has begun, but Kremlin officials say they have successfully repelled all attacks from kyiv so far. These include the heavy shelling of at least 10 villages in the Belgorod region of western Russia on Monday, as well as a drone strike on a power plant and the targeting of five prime locations. line in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian officials called Russia’s claims a success delusional and reiterated their position denying all attacks on Russian soil. Two paramilitary groups made up of Russian citizens opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have claimed responsibility for the Belgorod attacks.

Despite evidence for months of an upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive, the exact date and location of its start are still unknown. On Monday, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said kyiv forces were heading towards offensive actions, leading some war experts to believe that the launch would happen soon. For weeks, senior Ukrainian officials under President Volodymyr Zelensky have telegraphed that they would not launch another major military attack on Russian lines without more weapons from the United States and the West, FP Jack Detsch reported. in April. With new military aid details announcement last month, the wait may finally be over.

Deadly protests in Senegal. About 500 people were stopped in Senegal following three days of violence in response to the sentencing of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to two years in prison. Sonko was sentenced of youth bribery on Thursday, but was acquitted of rape and threatening charges against a massage parlor employee. Sonko and his supporters say the charges are political. About 16 people were killed in the clashes and more than 350 protesters were injured.

The Sonkos PASTEF-Patriots party has accused the government of deploying private militias to repel protesters, urging its supporters to defend themselves in any way possible and fight back. Senegalese President Macky Sall has accused Sonko of promoting violence, including vandalism and banditry. The government has temporarily suspended mobile internet access in this West African country to defuse the situation.

Historic victory for Morena in Mexico. For the first time in almost a century, the Institutional Revolutionary Party of Mexico (PRI) lost control of Mexico State, which surrounds Mexico City, in the gubernatorial elections held on Sunday. Delfina Gmez Ivarez, candidate for the Mexican presidency Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors in power Morena Party, will now lead the most populous state in Mexico and its 17 million inhabitants. It has been 100 years of corruption, but times are changing and the people have come together and won, she said. The end of these 100 years of darkness and mistreatment has come. A new story begins in the State of Mexico.

A German court hopes for the 25th time the charm. An 82-year-old retired sailor was given a suspended sentence on Monday after being found guilty of selling marijuana to supplement his monthly pension of $857, despite having already received 24 prior convictions and a current suspended sentence. According to the presiding judge, this is the man’s very last warning to avoid prison. Maybe now hell gets the message.