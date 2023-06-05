Donald Trump lawyers’ meeting with Justice Department raises questions





Donald Trump’s lawyers reportedly met with the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday morning as the investigation into the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents may be nearing completion.

Attorneys John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan arrived at the DOJ around 10 a.m. and made no comment as they entered the building, according to CBS News. The meeting is seen as a sign that Special Counsel Jack Smith is close to completing his investigation and an indictment could soon be handed down.

“Trump’s attorneys’ meeting with the Justice Department means they expect an indictment, and likely soon,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek.

A grand jury hearing the case is expected to hear testimony from another witness this week at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, according to a source who contacted CNN. This would be the newest grand jury activity in over a month.

Former President Donald Trump stands on the floor during the Division I Men’s Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center on March 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump’s lawyers reportedly met with the Justice Department on Monday as a possible indictment over the alleged mishandling of classified documents could loom on the horizon. Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos/Getty

The lawyers’ appearances came after Rowley and Trusty wrote a May 23 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, requesting a meeting to discuss the “ongoing injustice” of Smith’s dual investigations. Smith was asked not only to determine whether Trump – who has maintained his innocence regarding all ongoing criminal investigations – mishandled classified documents, but whether he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.

“President Trump is being treated unfairly,” the attorneys wrote in the letter, which Trump shared on his social media platform, Truth Social. “No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful manner.”

Trump again maintained his innocence last week after CNN reported that Smith’s office received a recording of the former president discussing a secret Pentagon document during a July 2021 meeting in which Trump said he could not show his content to others because he no longer had presidential power. declassify the document.

The document was linked to a potential attack on Iran before Trump left office in January 2021, according to The Guardian. Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity at a campaign event in Iowa on Thursday that ‘everything I did was right’, saying he was ‘100%’ following the law on presidential records .

In the past 48 hours, Trump has repeatedly posted on Truth Social what he calls the “box hoax.” The Republican front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination equated the investigation into the classified documents with other investigations into his alleged behavior, including the Russia dossier and alleged collusion that helped him win the 2016 election; and his recent indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office because Trump allegedly wrote a $130,000 “silent money” check to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

“Reports indicate that the Marxist Special Prosecutor, the DOJ and the FBI want to indict me for the BOXES hoax, despite all the wrongdoings they have done for SEVEN YEARS, including SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN,” said writes Trump on Sunday.

“Biden’s crimes go unpunished, including the fact that he had boxes in Chinatown, in his garage near the ‘Corvette,’ and 1,850 boxes in Delaware that he won’t allow anyone to see. That’s A real OBSTRUCTION! They seek revenge against Republicans investigating Biden’s CRIMES! I DID NOTHING WRONG. ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE!”

President Joe Biden was also found in possession of classified documents in several locations, although his defense attorney argued that the president had been much more open about them and more compliant about their return.

“It’s the same tactic they used unnecessarily with the Manhattan District Attorney [Alvin Bragg] shortly before the charges were filed,” Rahmani said. “The public demand itself was a bizarre PR move. The meeting should be very different from the letter Trump posted on social media to have a chance of success. Prosecutors will not be swayed by arguments that Trump is being treated unfairly or that Hunter Biden is not charged.”

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tweeted that the “pitch” of lawyers at the DOJ is usual and could extend the window for potential charges by another five to 15 days.

Rahmani said no specific time frame exists for an indictment if that is the path the DOJ is taking, “and there’s a lot of smoke that they’re going to” issue one, he said. . But it also depends on how often the grand jury meets.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s attorneys by email for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-lawyers-meeting-justice-department-raises-questions-1804581 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos