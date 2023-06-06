Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp legal battle will be heard ‘very soon’

A legal battle between the government and the Covid-19 inquiry will take place “very soon”, the House of Commons has been told.

Paymaster General Jeremy Quinn, explaining why the Cabinet Office was seeking judicial review of a request by the inquiry to see all of Boris Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages, said the High Court challenge was expected ‘June 30 or so After”.

The Covid inquiry wanted to see all of the former prime minister’s messages, as well as notebooks and diaries, but the government rejected that request and instead sought judicial review to keep them confidential.

Quinn said the challenge is a matter of legal principle that will impact this government and all future governments and is not related to any individual’s personal information.

He told MPs: There is no doubt that all internal Covid discussions, in whatever form the inquiry requests, will be made transparently available to him.

What has been redacted and therefore not provided in response to the notice is material which the Cabinet Office considers to be clearly and unambiguously unrelated to this work.

This material includes, for example, communications on purely personal matters and other aspects of government policy and work, which have nothing to do with Covid.

It comes after Mr Johnson made the decision to bypass the government and hand over material to the inquiry himself.

In response, the government has threatened to withdraw the statutory funding it gives to the former prime minister for his contributions to the Covid-19 investigation.

Number 10 is said to be nervous about Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages being released in full because they contain conversations he says are ‘not relevant’ to the investigation.

The documents requested by the Covid inquiry include conversations between Mr Johnson, Rishi Sunak and other figures still in government.

Conservative chair of the Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs (PACAC), William Wragg, questioned why the government would be concerned about the publication of personal information.

There is no perspective, and it is rather absurd to hear some ministers talk about the disclosure of personal information about their children.

“That is not the case nor do I understand that all of this material would be subject to a freedom of information request.”

Mr Quin replied: If WhatsApp information is presented it will cover all sorts of things between individuals which may well include illness or family or other personal issues this is just a statement of fact and I think it’s absolutely vital that we have that technical point.

The Cabinet Office, the government department supporting former ministers and their replacements in the investigation, reportedly told Mr Johnson that funding for his legal costs would cease to be available if he breached certain conditions.

According to The Sunday Times, a letter sent to the ex-Prime Minister said: The offer of funding will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to frustrate or undermine, either by your own actions or the actions of others, the position of the government in relation to the investigation, unless there is a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular matter at issue.”

They added that funding would only remain available if it met conditions such as sending the Cabinet Office any witness statements or exhibits you intend to provide to the inquest so that it can be verified by the appropriate officials.

The Cabinet Office said the letter was intended to protect public funds so that taxpayer-funded lawyers are not used for any purpose other than to help with the investigation.

Mr Johnson himself sent his documents to the inquiry after the government rejected a request and decided to seek judicial review in order to keep them confidential.

The government insisted that it was necessary to keep some of the documents confidential because there were important issues of principle at stake affecting the rights of individuals and the proper conduct of government.

But Mr Johnson said he was unwilling to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the inquest to see it.

THEPartygate: Inside Story Podcastbrings you new revelations and our whistleblowers in their own words in the definitive behind closed doors story of how ITV News uncovered one of the biggest scandals of our time.