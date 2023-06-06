Trump lawyers visit Justice Department as investigation into classified documents draws to a close





Lawyers for former President Donald J. Trump met with Justice Department officials, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, on Monday, two weeks after requesting a meeting to discuss their concerns about Mr. Smith’s investigations into Mr. Trump, according to two familiar people. with matter.

The meeting did not include Attorney General Merrick B. Garland or Lisa O. Monaco, the Deputy Attorney General, and it is unclear what specific topics were discussed. But the visit came amid indications that prosecutors with the Office of Special Advocates were nearing the end of their investigation into the former presidents’ handling of classified documents. It also came at a time when Mr Trump’s advisers concluded there might not be much time left to avoid charges, the people said.

Lawyers James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan left the Justice Department after nearly two hours. They refused to speak to reporters.

Shortly after their visit, Mr Trump posted a message on his social media platform, Truth Social, suggesting that his legal team had at least spoken with him about the possibility that he could be charged.

How can the DOJ accuse me, who did nothing wrong, Mr. Trump wrote in all caps.

Tim Parlatore, a lawyer who resigned from representing Mr Trump last month, said the former president’s legal team had been concerned for some time about the way prosecutors working for Mr Smith had investigated the classified documents.

I have long been concerned about the manner in which DOJ staff conducted this investigation, Mr. Parlatore said. Regardless of what the evidence shows, whether your prosecution team was at fault is a relevant factor to consider when making any charging decision, especially in a case of politically significant magnitude. .

Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mr Smith, declined to comment.

The meeting at the Justice Department came as prosecutors were still pursuing several investigative leads in the documents case.

Prosecutors are expected to question a new witness before a federal grand jury sitting in Florida later this week, according to people familiar with the matter. At least one other witness has already appeared before the Florida grand jury, separate from the one that has been sitting for months in Washington. It’s unclear why a second grand jury is taking evidence in Florida.

Prosecutors are also interested in an October incident in which a worker drained a swimming pool at Mar-a-Lago, causing water damage to a room containing computer servers containing digital logs for security cameras. of the complex, according to someone familiar with the matter. Prosecutors’ interest in the pool incident was reported earlier by CNN.

Over the past few weeks, Mr. Smiths’ office has gone deeper into whether Mr. Trump and some of his aides were seeking to interfere with government efforts to obtain security camera footage of Mar-a-Lago that could shed light on how documents were stored at the property and who had access to them.

Prosecutors also studied audio notes recorded by a lawyer for Mr. Trump, Mr. Evan Corcoran. The notes relate to a period last year when Mr. Corcoran represented Mr. Trump after a Justice Department subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents in the former president’s possession.

The notes also encompassed a search Mr Corcoran undertook last June in response to the subpoena for any relevant records held at Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Corcoran was forced to hand over the notes after prosecutors convinced a federal judge that they had enough evidence of a crime to breach the solicitor-client privilege, which usually protected such documents from scrutiny.

In a one-page letter from Mr. Trump’s attorneys to Mr. Garland, which Mr. Trump posted to his Truth Social account on May 23, the attorneys did not cite any specific complaints from his legal team, but instead generally asserted that Mr. Trump had been treated unfairly by the Justice Department in connection with the investigations led by Mr. Smith. Along with the classified documents case, prosecutors under Mr. Smith are also looking into efforts by Mr. Trump and his aides to overturn the 2020 election results.

The letter to Mr. Garland was an abridged version of a longer letter that contained a more detailed account of Mr. Trump’s lawyers’ concerns, according to two people familiar with the matter. These included how grand juries were used in special advocate investigations and attempts to coerce defense attorneys involved in the cases, the people said.

Mr. Trusty, who worked at the Department of Justice for more than two decades, knows Mr. Smith well: the two worked together a decade ago, when Mr. Trusty was a high-ranking prosecutor in the department’s criminal division. and Mr. Smith was the head of the public integrity unit.

The visit by Trump’s legal teams to the Justice Department, first reported by CBS News, came as signs emerged that Mr. Smith could soon make a decision on whether to bring charges in the matter of documents. The status of his other line of inquiry, into Mr. Trump’s efforts to reverse his election defeat and how they contributed to his supporters’ assault on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021, remains less clear.

Mr Trump expects to face charges as part of the investigation into the documents, according to people who have spoken to him, although that does not mean he has been assured that charges are pending.

Prosecutors said in legal papers last year that they were investigating Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents he took with him when he left office and whether he obstructed government efforts to retrieve them. He voluntarily returned two batches of documents last year, and FBI agents recovered more during an August search of Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida.

In his article on Truth Social, Mr. Trump compared his case to that of President Biden, who was also found to have had classified documents in his possession since he was vice president and who is also being reviewed by an attorney. special. Mr. Trump also mentioned the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

His lawyers’ initial letter to Mr. Garland was directly confrontational, accusing Justice Department officials of showing favoritism to Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who is under criminal investigation by the ministry.

In sending the letter, Mr. Trump relied on a frequently used playbook, in which he suggests that a judge or prosecutor treat him unfairly while investigating him.

Under Justice Department regulations, Mr. Garland would play only a limited role in Mr. Smith’s decision to press charges against Mr. Trump.

An attorney general can overrule a special advocate’s decision in a special circumstance: if Mr. Garland were to determine that the prosecutor’s action would be so improper or unwarranted under established departmental practice that it should not be pursued. Mr. Garland must also disclose it to Congress and explain any such interference at the end of the special advocates’ investigation.

William K. Rashbaum contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/05/us/politics/trump-justice-dept-classified-documents.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos