Rich countries’ flawed policies make poor countries pay: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Fashion said on Monday that every country in the world should rise above vested interests to protect the world climate and underlined how Strategies of a few developed countries hurt developing and underdeveloped countries.

Addressing a rally in Vigyan Bhawan via video message on World Environment Day, Modi noted that even though these countries (wealthy nations ) have achieved development goals, the world’s environment has paid the price.

For decades, no country could oppose this attitude of some developed countries, said the Prime Minister while welcoming that India raised the issue of climate justice in front of each of these countries. For a long time, the development model of large and advanced countries has been contradictory. In this development model, the idea was that we first develop our country, then we can think about the environment, the prime minister said.

Citing a number of examples from India, Modi noted that the country has successfully shown how development and environmental protection can go hand in hand. It has been the philosophy of Indian culture for thousands of years to emphasize both prakriti (nature) and pragati (progress), he said while signaling India’s attention both on ecology and economy.

If the country on the one hand is extending its 4G and 5G connectivity, on the other it has increased its forest cover. While the country has built four million houses for the poor, it has at the same time increased wildlife and wildlife sanctuaries in record numbers, Prime Minister Modi said. He also cited examples of growing clean energy footprints in the country over the past nine years.

Highlighting the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, the campaign to get rid of single-use plastic, Modi expressed his joy that India has been continuously working in this direction for the past 4-5 years, and shared how these efforts have now made recycling mandatory. for about 30 lakh tons of plastic packaging, or 75% of the annual total plastic waste produced in India, and has brought about 10,000 producers, importers and brands under its control.

The Prime Minister also talked about Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) which was launched last year to pursue an eco-friendly lifestyle. He said every step taken towards Mission LiFE will become a strong shield for the environment in times to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/flawed-policies-of-rich-nation-making-poor-countries-pay-pm-narendra-modi/articleshow/100778755.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos