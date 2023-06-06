How would a Trump presidency in 2024 affect a federal indictment against him?





While federal charges against Donald Trump may arise any day in the investigation of the classified documents, it is important to remember that a presidential victory for Trump in 2024 could, at the very least, put at risk of such charges.

Like many things Trump, we would be in unprecedented territory if we elect a presidential candidate who is under federal indictment or even convicted. The prospect of any criminal case against a former president and current candidate being fully resolved before the 2024 election is far from a sure thing, so the possibility of a federally indicted president is real.

Then what ?

Of course, we expect Trump to seize, by any means possible, the Justice Department apparatus that is pursuing him. Recall that during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s previous tenure, the department’s policy of not indicting sitting presidents was highlighted.

The DOJ’s internal review of the matter was analyzed in the context of a president indicted while in office; one could be forgiven for assuming that the nation would not elect someone already accused. But the rationale underlying the policy, that charges would interfere with a president’s ability to get the job done, could also apply to a president who takes office already indicted.

And on top of all the political and practical considerations that would jeopardize the federal charges against Trump if he were to win back the White House, he could also be weaponizing executive authority by trying to forgive himself. Such a constitutional crisis would also place us in uncharted territory.

We know Trump is willing to brazenly use leniency. Indeed, just as his election could overturn all of the federal charges he faces, so too will cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, including recent convictions for seditious conspiracy. Those cases, including any federal charges Trump may face for Jan. 6, could be dropped with his election. (His GOP rival, Ron DeSantis, also considered pardoning the Jan. 6 insurgents.)

Importantly, Trump does not have the same power over the state charges he faces. Currently, he is in New York, with his silent money case on felony charges due to go to trial next March. Charges in Georgia related to interference in the 2020 election are also possible, with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis apparently planning to announce her decision this summer.

So if federal charges are brought against Trump, it would be a mistake to ignore the state charges.

They might be the only ones left.

