Give bonuses, President Jokowi reminds athletes to invest





SKOR.id – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), has finally officially granted bonuses to athletes and coaches who achieved achievements at the 2023 SEA Games. The bonus was symbolically handed over to the representatives of the athletes and coaches at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (5/6/2023) evening WIB. No kidding, the total bonus awarded reached IDR 289,014,579,979. On this occasion, the 61-year-old president also sent a message to athletes and coaches so that this bonus is valued. I leave this bonus message to make the best use of it, especially for long-term investments. Don’t buy luxuries that are not useful, President Jokowi said in his speech. If you buy goods for a medium or long term investment, the price keeps going up. If you buy a car, buy it now, next year it will be sold for half (the price). The difference lies in the investment and not in the investment. I leave that because the siblings still have a long way to go to increase their achievements in the future, he said. <br /> Moreover, the former governor of DKI Jakarta was also surprised by the achievements of several sports at the SEA Games this time. Of note, Indonesia won 87 gold, 80 silver and 109 bronze medals. This exceeded the target set by President Jokowi of 69 gold medals, as well as a medal at the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam. But what surprised me, what pleasantly surprised me was that they all got gold, silver and bronze, but what surprised me was the team women’s basketball because we have never won gold, it’s been 64 years, President Jokowi said. Then also men’s indoor hockey and women’s cricket, we have only managed to win gold since our first participation in the SEA Games. And also the football team, which for 32 years we have never won gold. It is possible, he added. Therefore, on behalf of the Indonesian nation, President Jokowi expressed his utmost gratitude and gratitude to the athletes, coaches, assistant coaches and all who fought for the 2023 SEA Games. Meanwhile, Menpora’s Indonesian Dito Ariotedjo revealed that the Indonesian contingent at the SEA Games won the overall championship this time around in several sports. Starting with badminton (5 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze), weightlifting (5 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze), cycling (5 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze), tennis (4 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze), esport (3 gold, 2 silver), volleyball (2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze), pencak silat (9 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze) and wushu (6 gold, 6 silver, 2 bronze ). SEA Games 2023 bonus details: jock –Individual No: 525,000,000 Rp Money: Rp 315,000,000 Bronze: IDR 157,500,000 -Ganda No: 420,000,000 Rp Silver: IDR 252,000,000 Bronze: IDR 126,000,000 – Double Emas: Rp 367,500,000 Money: Rp 220,500,000 Bronze: 105,525,000 rupees Coach -Single and Double No: 210,000,000 Rp Money: IDR 126,000,000 Bronze: IDR 63,000,000 – Double No: 315,000,000 Rp Money: IDR 189,000,000 Bronze: IDR 94,500,000 The second medal and so on No: 105,000,000 Rp Silver: IDR 63,000,000 Bronze: IDR 31,500,000 Coach’s Assistant -Single and Double No: 105,000,000 Rp Silver: IDR 63,000,000 Bronze: IDR 31,500,000 – Double No: 157,000,000 Rp Silver: IDR 94,500,000 Bronze: IDR 47,250,000 The second medal and so on Pitch: Rp52,500,000 Money: Rp 31,500,000 Bronze: 15,750,000 Total bonus SEA Games 2023: Rp289 014 579 979.



