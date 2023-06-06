



By Wonderwall.com editors at 2:32 p.m. PDT, June 5, 2023

_

Remember when former President Donald Trump said he knew “all the best words?” That may be true, as he also seems to know words that don’t exist. As the former POTUS is fiercely active on social media, he often fires unprovoked shots at his political foes, but he doesn’t seem to use spellcheck either. On May 30, 2023, he swept his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after disagreeing with the 2024 presidential poll numbers she reported. In a post on his Truth Social social media platform, he called her “Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany.” Twitter quickly had a field day with the post because “milktoast” isn’t a word. It looks like Trump was trying to call him milquetoast, which means a sweet person.

From “covfefe” to “liddle” to even calling his wife “Melanie”, this isn’t the first time the former commander-in-chief has publicly challenged the English language. Keep reading to see some of his funniest typos

MORE: Follow Wonderwall on MSN for more photo galleries and fun celebrity and entertainment content

_

On December 10, 2018, Donald Trump took “smoke” twice for “smoke”. “Democrats Can’t Find Smocking Gun Linking Trump Campaign to Russia After James Comey Testimony. No Smocking GunNo Collusion.” Smocking, for what it’s worth, is a real word. It is an embroidery technique for clothing. A “smoking gun” would probably be made of wire or yarn.

MORE: Trump leaves Washington and the presidency: Photos

_

Donald Trump was corrected by Chris Evans (yes, that Chris Evans) after he spelled ‘counsel’ as ‘councel’ in August 2018. “That’s ‘counsel’, Biff. The word is ‘counsel’,” tweeted the “Avengers” star. “I was trying to figure out how a man, even as dumb as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day. But then I realized you probably just HEAR the word. You don’t Don’t read Shit. And we all know that.” Afterwards, Merriam-Webster reported that “advice” was the most searched word of the day.

MORE: Follow Wonderwall on MSN for more photo galleries and fun celebrity and entertainment content

_

Maybe he tweeted from a bakery? In May 2018, Donald Trump wrote about reimbursing attorney Michael Cohen for a silent payment to Stormy Daniels. “Campaign money, or campaign contributions, played no role in this transaction,” the then-president wrote. Butter and jam often play a big role with rolls.

_

During his run for POTUS in 2016, Donald Trump tweeted that Ted Cruz would “lose” to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

_

Irony? On July 3, 2018, Donald Trump complained that the media was trying to find errors in his tweets. He then made a typo. “Having written many bestsellers and being somewhat proud of my ability to write, it’s worth noting that Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for an error. I capitalize certain words only for accent, not b/c they must be capitalized!” he tweeted.

You see, “deepening” means looking carefully. “Pour” means something decidedly different. “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling, who tweeted, “for.” She also left a series of “hahahahahahahahahaha” messages and declared Trump the “Gratest Writer on earth.” The Merriam-Webster Dictionary’s Twitter account also weighed in, noting that “pouring” means “making expensive coffee.” He also shaded Trump’s hair, writing “‘comb'” to comb the hair from the side of the head to cover the baldness. “”

_

“Media coverage about me in the @nytimes and @washingtonpostgas has been so wrong and angry that the Times has actually apologized to its…” Donald Trump tweeted on January 28, 2017. is two misspellings in one sentence, but that’s unequivocal. hilarious to think the Washington Post has flatulence.

_

In February 2023, Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that the 2020 election was “stolen”. He also wrote about a “stollen” election on October 31, 2022, January 19, 2023, January 24, 2023, and January 29, 2023. A stollen is German fruit bread. It is delicious.

_

In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, he wanted to appease a nation. “I am honored to serve you, the great American people, as your 45th President of the United States.” It wasn’t even the first time “honor” was misspelled. Following a debate in 2016, he said it was a “great honer!” A great sharpener, by the way, is someone who has mastered the whetstone.

_

In May 2016, Hillary Clinton tweeted that Donald Trump was a “loose cannon”. A few months later, Trump tweeted, “Hillary Clinton shouldn’t be receiving national security briefings as she is a loser cannon with extraordinarily poor judgment and instincts.”

“Lose.” “Judgement.” “Instincts”. All typos.

_

In August 2017, Donald Trump tweeted about the divide in the United States. “Sometimes you need to protest to get in step, and we will.” Two “heels” can actually get expensive at Nordstrom, according to the designer. The post has been removed, corrected and reposted.

_

After China took an American underwater drone in December 2016, Donald Trump called it “unpresidential”. Trump obviously meant “unprecedented”. Subsequently, Dictionary.com said “no president” was not a word he knew.

_

While complaining about the 2020 election, Donald Trump tweeted the closure of the “poles”. In Las Vegas, the poles never close the polls.

_

While praising former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in 2019, Trump tweeted that she was a “great woman.”

_

In 2019, Donald Trump tweeted about his political party but called them “Rupublicans”. “Rupublicans, go with Substance and shut it down!” he wrote. Unsurprisingly, RuPaul fans jumped at the chance to rename the GOP. one person tweeted. Another vowed to vote “Rupublican” while adding a photo of RuPaul to the tweet. Another joked, “Sorry @TheDemocrats I’m now a #RuPublican!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wonderwall.com/celebrity/donald-trump-brands-ex-press-secretary-as-milktoast-and-more-of-his-funniest-social-media-typos-744960.gallery The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos