Narendra Modi | Nepal, India should hold talks to resolve border issue: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal





Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said on Monday that officials from Nepal and India should sit down for talks to resolve the border issue between the two countries. Prachanda visited India from May 31 to June 3, his first official trip abroad since taking office in December 2022. His meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday saw the two countries sign seven agreements and launch six projects, including new rail services. The two leaders also vowed to resolve the contentious border dispute in a spirit of friendship. Responding to questions from lawmakers regarding the agreements made during his visit to India and the authentication of the citizenship amendment bill in the House of Representatives, Prachanda said that Nepal and India on both sides should s sit together and have discussions, keeping the map in front of them. “Discussions have taken place on several issues during my visit to India. We are concerned about issues relating to national interest and sovereignty. Discussions have also taken place on the issue of the card,” said the Prime Minister in Parliament. Asked about wearing a saffron-colored shawl while offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain town of Madhya Pradesh during his visit, Prachanda said: “No one should do anything that belittles the faith. nun of the people”. “I went to Indore to learn about waste management and the development of IT there,” he says. “I believe in secularism,” the prime minister said when asked by some lawmakers whether he was a theist or an atheist. Prachanda said the citizenship bill has been forwarded to the president for authentication as it has been passed by both houses of parliament. Many people were deprived of citizenship because the bill had not been authenticated for a long time, he added. During Monday’s session, Prachanda was asked several questions on different issues including Pancheshwar multi-purpose project, border security issues and citizenship bill. Ties between India and Nepal have come under strain after Kathmandu released a new political map in 2020 showing three Indian territories – Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh – forming part of Nepal. India reacted strongly, calling it a “unilateral act” and warned Kathmandu that such an “artificial enlargement” of territorial claims would not be acceptable to it. Nepal is important to India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the centuries-old “Roti Beti” relationship. The country shares a border of over 1850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Landlocked Nepal is heavily dependent on India for transporting goods and services. Nepal’s access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its needs from and through India. The Indo-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 forms the basis of the privileged relations between the two countries. Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

