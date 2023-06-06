Claiming to have received tickets, President Joko Widodo assures that he will watch Coldplay concert at Gelora Bung Karno





INDONESIAN NEWS. JAKARTA – The booming news about the Coldplay concert lately is enough to make many people want to be at the forefront of getting tickets. Even getting Coldplay concert tickets can be considered an honor for them. Many of them also use the search for Coldplay concert tickets as a field of activity. Also Read: PAN Presents Erick Thohir as Vice Presidential Candidate, Prabowo Subianto increasingly seeks to be a mate for 2024 Presidential Election Where they resell the tickets obtained to benefit from it. It is no joke that the price of the most expensive ticket is around IDR 11 million, although this number does not seem like a problem to them. Even for the lower middle class, they are willing to sell their property to pledge land certificates so they can buy concert tickets. Also read: Commemorating World Environment Day, Nusantara National Science Authority urges communities to care about litter In fact, many content creators are making a meme out of it because the struggle of a handful of people to get tickets is completely unacceptable. It is quite natural because the head of the class of the State even took note of this affair. Where the Head of State i.e. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has admitted that he will also attend a concert of British band Coldplay in Gelora Bung Karno (GBK). Also read: Under constant testing, East Kalimantan HIV reaches 5,000 cases As we know, the Coldplay concert with the title “Coldplay Music of The Spheres World Tour” itself will be held at Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta on November 15, 2023, which is part of Coldplay’s world tour series. Meanwhile, regarding the football match between the Indonesian national team and Argentina on June 19, 2023. Jokowi admitted that he was still unsure whether to watch it or not because he had not received certainty on the tickets.

