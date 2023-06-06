China’s Debt Troubles | FinancialTimes

Reassuringly, if you weren’t aware that China even had a local debt problem until you read the title of this article, China says it doesn’t have a local debt problem. local debt.

Via Bloomberg:

China said local government debt was manageable and authorities had sufficient financial resources to prevent the spread of risks, seeking to allay investor fears of possible defaults. The official Xinhua News Agency on Monday released a report responding to recent concerns over local government finances. It quotes an unnamed finance ministry official who said public finances are generally sound and urged local authorities to tackle their debts. The current challenge is that the distribution of local government debt is unbalanced, with some regions exposed to relatively high risks and facing quite significant pressure on principal and interest payments, the official said in the Xinhua report. Beijing has urged local authorities to stick to the principle that no systemic risk will occur, the official said.

The last paragraph whose wording is interesting.

So what’s the problem that isn’t a problem?

In short, China is burdened with approximately 156 billion yuan of municipal debt according to Goldman Sachs, much of which has remained off-balance sheet via government-promoted financing vehicles (Local Government Financing Vehicles/LGFVs). local and had a bad 2022 from the local authorities. government revenue. This led to a few close calls. By Societe Generale:

Their overall revenue (general and funds combined) fell 11%. In this context, fund income, which consists mainly of property income, fell by 21%. Some provinces recorded particularly strong declines, such as Tianjin (-62%), Jilin (-61%), Heilongjiang (-59%) and Liaoning (-56%). Meanwhile, broader spending rose another 3%. As a result, the overall local government deficit fell from 10.1% of GDP (or 11.7 tn RMB) in 2021 to 12.2% (or 14.8 tn RMB), i.e. 2 pp above the pre-pandemic average (2015-19), requiring more direct transfers. central government to fill the gap.

A Goldman rating released last week answered a few key questions:

What has led to the current tensions related to LGFV debt repayment in provinces such as Guizhou and Yunnan? Falling local government revenues and escalating LGFV liquidity shortages in recent years have exacerbated LGFV debt repayment tensions in the most vulnerable provinces. What are the probable solutions to the risk of indebtedness of local authorities? In the near term, we could see more debt swaps and debt restructuring/extension to defuse impending risk events. The use of SOE shares/profits and idle assets can also help ease short-term repayment pressures. Strategic banks and large commercial banks could play a greater role in this process. How would a potential default of an LGFV bond affect China’s economy and financial markets? This could pose a downside risk to our investment outlook via crowding out effects on fiscal policy and credit supply. Policymakers will try to head off bond defaults this year amid weak sentiment and an uneven economic recovery, but we see rising risks, especially for less developed inland regions.

Wei Yao and Michelle Lam of SocGen say what happens next is mostly up to the political office:

The zero-COVID shock and last year’s real estate crash appear to have brought China’s implicit government debt stress to breaking point. The situation has barely improved this year, and more and more signs suggest that the risk of default on LGFV bonds is higher than ever. However, whether or not there will be outright defaults of LGFV bonds will depend on the judgment of central governments on the likelihood of such defaults triggering systemic financial risk.

The apparent exposure varies quite widely, given self-funding rates and remaining quota capacity to raise funds through local government bonds (LGBs). Charts here from Goldman, then SocGen:

The solution, says Goldman, lies in debt restructuring and extended payments (what did you expect? They weren’t going to call for regime change, it’s not JPMorgan). Basically, oddly, Beijing probably won’t just sit back and let its municipalities explode.

SocGen:

The government has put in place a playbook comprising soft (debt extension) and hard (debt cancellation) restructuring measures, the former being more common than the latter. The process of deleveraging will have to accelerate, become more visible and gain momentum in the years to come.

However, this playbook becomes more difficult to implement as the constraints increase. But it’s China, so there will be a solution. The following, SocGen believes, is:

Banks are lent to provide more lending capacity

Interest rates pushed down

and eventually :

Local austerity measures

Sales of state-owned assets

Lean even more on banks

Use other public institutions to hide debt losses

With some combination of the above, China may get away with it, analysts conclude, but the longer-term costs could be huge. Yao and Lam (their emphasis):

[T]here can be a heavy cost to slowly restructure Deflation. Keeping zombie LGFVs alive requires tying up even more financial resources, intensifying the problem of capital misallocation, and undermining productivity. Banks and the broader financial system would have less capacity to support productive areas. Local governments would have fewer resources to improve public services and social protection. Slower income growth would mean weaker aggregate demand, making it harder to maintain unproductive assets. The longer debt restructuring takes, the longer these downward spirals could last and the more entrenched deflation could become. After losing its construction growth engine and tipping into deflation, China’s trend growth rate could fall to 3-3.5% over the next decade in real and nominal terms, from 7% and 10 % over the last decade.

In short, a Japanification with Chinese characteristics with obviously huge implications for the global macro-economy. But as mentioned, Beijing says there’s nothing to worry about, so relax.