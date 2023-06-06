Mike Pence’s chances of beating Donald Trump, according to the polls





Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters the race for the Republican presidential nomination, setting him up for a direct collision with former running mate Donald Trump and several other White House hopefuls who see themselves as heirs to the conservative movement Trump. helped fuel more than five years ago.

If early poll numbers are to be believed, Pence has a lot of work to do to carve out a foothold in what is becoming an increasingly saturated field that has already faced challenges contrasting their positions with those of the ‘former president.

In addition to former administration officials like former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on the ground, Pence will also have to cast himself as a viable alternative to candidates like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson and millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy. All support policies that largely represent the boilerplate issues espoused by Republican voters: tough abortion laws, tough border policing and rejection of a “woke” American culture.

But beyond the others in the race, Pence will also have to craft a pitch for voters who can steal support from not just Trump but candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who polls show is the challenger. Trump’s most viable direct at this early stage. In the race.

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a “Lumber and Lobster” event on May 17, 2023 in Dover, New Hampshire. Pence announced he would run for president in 2024, taking on Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, among other Republicans. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Even with the stature accorded to Pence as vice president, the numbers aren’t too rosy. In every poll — conservative-leaning, liberal-leaning, or just in the middle — Trump is, overall, the Republican field leader, with numbers showing support from more than 50% of likely voters in the GOP primary. .

On the remaining half of the field, DeSantis is consistently the only candidate to garner a double-digit percentage of the vote, with the support of about a fifth of the Republican electorate according to polling averages compiled by aggregators like FiveThirtyEight, Real Clear Politics, and Race for the White House.

But at this point, that’s not much: In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, a May 25-30 YouGov/Yahoo News poll found DeSantis would lose to Trump by about 24 points in a head-to-head primary, while Pence — regularly the third-leading candidate in most polls with a 5% weighted field percentage — would lose to Trump by nearly 60 percentage points.

One advantage for Pence is that he is early in the campaign, with plenty of time until the primary is in full swing. And while Trump is overall the leader of the Republican primary field, his support isn’t necessarily assured.

Newsweek has reached out to Pence’s team via email for comment.

A CNN poll from last month found that while 85% of Republican voters would be “open” to supporting DeSantis, more than half of voters said they would be willing to consider voting for Pence when considering alternatives. . However, his 54% “open to” respondents were still lower than those of Scott (60%) and Haley (61%).

However, that same poll also showed that most candidates are essentially seen as cookie-cutter candidates compared to Trump. Combined, candidates like Pence, Scott, Haley and newcomer Chris Christie vote a total of 16% while other pollsters, like Quinnipiac, say those candidates will likely get less than a double-digit share of the overall vote. .

And if it was name recognition that Pence was counting on, he seems to have lost momentum. According to aggregate polls, Pence’s performance in national polls has been falling since hitting a high of 10 percentage points in September, now sitting at just under 5%. Over that time, Trump, meanwhile, has only seen his support grow, now standing at over 50%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mike-pence-chances-beating-donald-trump-2024-election-1804606 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos