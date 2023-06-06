Politics
why is the government taking legal action against covid investigation order for johnsons whatsapp messages? – Channel 4 News
Britain’s Covid-19 inquiry wants to see messages and WhatApp notebooks kept by Boris Johnson to see how the government made decisions during the pandemic.
The Cabinet Office announced on June 1 that it would seek judicial review of the inquiry order to hand them over.
But why is the government pursuing legal action and could this case set a precedent for the future?
FactCheck takes a look.
What did the Covid inquiry ask Boris Johnson?
The inquiry wants WhatsApp messages and notebooks from Mr Johnson during the pandemic.
Inquiry chair Baroness Hallett ordered the government to hand over the documents last week without any amendments.
She did it using a section 21 order of the Inquiries Act 2005, which gives inquiries the statutory power to demand evidence.
But the Cabinet Office announced on June 1 that it was seeking judicial review – indeed, a legal challenge – of the Order of Baroness Hallett.
The ministry said it was taking the case “with regret”, but added that there were “important questions of principle at stake”.
However, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a day later that he was passing all WhatsApp messages and logs available to him directly to the Covid inquiry, bypassing the Cabinet Office altogether.
In a letter to Dame Hallett, Mr Johnson said: “While I understand the Government’s position, I am not prepared to allow my material to become a test for others when I am perfectly satisfied that the inquiry will way.”
He said he would hand over “all unredacted WhatsApp I provided to the Cabinet Office”, which he has now done, but that is only from May 2021 as he was using a new phone at from that date after his old phone was involved in a security breach and has not been activated since.
Mr Johnson said he wanted to hand over any material that may be on an old phone which I have already been told I can no longer access safely’, and asked the Cabinet Office to help him switch on his old phone safe.
He said he did not have access to his notebooks when he handed them over to the Cabinet Office but he had asked for them to be passed on and if they are not he will ask for them to be sent back to his office so that he could provide them to the investigation directly.
Why is the government pursuing legal action when Boris Johnson has already forwarded his WhatsApp messages?
Emma Norris, deputy director of the Institute for Government (IFG), told FactCheck that the government is continuing its legal action because it fears handing over the material could set a precedent for other senior politicians, including the current Prime Minister and his officials, who may also be asked to disclose similar material to the investigation.
She added: I guess they are also concerned about precedent beyond this investigation and more about how WhatsApp is treated in general and whether this type of communication should be available for review.
When it comes to public inquiries, there is currently no precedent for the government to seek judicial review of an inquiry’s powers to access evidence in this way, Ms Norris added.
Nick Allen, professor of politics at Royal Holloway, also told FactCheck that civil servants may well be pushing for this more than ministers, in part because there is a need to lay down the law in this area.
Could the government win this challenge?
Ms Norris told FactCheck that the government could win or lose and it is very difficult to make predictions about the outcome of the judicial review, particularly because there is no precedent for this, there is no there is therefore no previous court decision to take into account.
But she added that so far most legal commentators seem to think Baroness Hallett is more likely to win.
The inquiry’s broad mandate, Inquiries Act and importance of independence make it unlikely that a court will decide that it is up to the government to decide what is relevant, rather than the president of the court. investigation, Ms. Norris said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.channel4.com/news/factcheck/factcheck-why-is-the-government-taking-legal-action-over-the-covid-inquirys-order-for-johnsons-whatsapp-messages
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- why is the government taking legal action against covid investigation order for johnsons whatsapp messages? – Channel 4 News
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor never met George Michael on tour | Entertainment
- haddad maia: Haddad Maia ‘inspired’ by Bueno, Kuerten in French Open epic
- Expressing LGBTQ+ identity through fashion
- Google has reportedly slashed more than 1 million square feet of office space in Sunnyvale’s Mountain View.news
- CDC reports alarming increase in childhood intracranial infections in US
- Rare earthquake strikes northern Gulf of Mexico, USGS confirms
- Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf threatened to quit the party, claims Imran Khan
- Mike Pence’s chances of beating Donald Trump, according to the polls
- Turkey’s inflation falls below 40% in May as Erdogan forms economic team
- US military releases video of Chinese warship crossing US destroyer in Taiwan Strait
- Long before the Barbie icon got the Hollywood treatment, she was ‘born’ with Jewish roots