why is the government taking legal action against covid investigation order for johnsons whatsapp messages? – Channel 4 News

Britain’s Covid-19 inquiry wants to see messages and WhatApp notebooks kept by Boris Johnson to see how the government made decisions during the pandemic.

The Cabinet Office announced on June 1 that it would seek judicial review of the inquiry order to hand them over.

But why is the government pursuing legal action and could this case set a precedent for the future?

FactCheck takes a look.

What did the Covid inquiry ask Boris Johnson?

The inquiry wants WhatsApp messages and notebooks from Mr Johnson during the pandemic.

Inquiry chair Baroness Hallett ordered the government to hand over the documents last week without any amendments.

She did it using a section 21 order of the Inquiries Act 2005, which gives inquiries the statutory power to demand evidence.

But the Cabinet Office announced on June 1 that it was seeking judicial review – indeed, a legal challenge – of the Order of Baroness Hallett.

The ministry said it was taking the case “with regret”, but added that there were “important questions of principle at stake”.

However, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a day later that he was passing all WhatsApp messages and logs available to him directly to the Covid inquiry, bypassing the Cabinet Office altogether.

In a letter to Dame Hallett, Mr Johnson said: “While I understand the Government’s position, I am not prepared to allow my material to become a test for others when I am perfectly satisfied that the inquiry will way.”

He said he would hand over “all unredacted WhatsApp I provided to the Cabinet Office”, which he has now done, but that is only from May 2021 as he was using a new phone at from that date after his old phone was involved in a security breach and has not been activated since.

Mr Johnson said he wanted to hand over any material that may be on an old phone which I have already been told I can no longer access safely’, and asked the Cabinet Office to help him switch on his old phone safe.

He said he did not have access to his notebooks when he handed them over to the Cabinet Office but he had asked for them to be passed on and if they are not he will ask for them to be sent back to his office so that he could provide them to the investigation directly.

Why is the government pursuing legal action when Boris Johnson has already forwarded his WhatsApp messages?

Emma Norris, deputy director of the Institute for Government (IFG), told FactCheck that the government is continuing its legal action because it fears handing over the material could set a precedent for other senior politicians, including the current Prime Minister and his officials, who may also be asked to disclose similar material to the investigation.

She added: I guess they are also concerned about precedent beyond this investigation and more about how WhatsApp is treated in general and whether this type of communication should be available for review.

When it comes to public inquiries, there is currently no precedent for the government to seek judicial review of an inquiry’s powers to access evidence in this way, Ms Norris added.

Nick Allen, professor of politics at Royal Holloway, also told FactCheck that civil servants may well be pushing for this more than ministers, in part because there is a need to lay down the law in this area.

Could the government win this challenge?

Ms Norris told FactCheck that the government could win or lose and it is very difficult to make predictions about the outcome of the judicial review, particularly because there is no precedent for this, there is no there is therefore no previous court decision to take into account.

But she added that so far most legal commentators seem to think Baroness Hallett is more likely to win.

The inquiry’s broad mandate, Inquiries Act and importance of independence make it unlikely that a court will decide that it is up to the government to decide what is relevant, rather than the president of the court. investigation, Ms. Norris said.