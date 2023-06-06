Politics
‘Narendra Modi will be prime minister again’: Assam BJP president
YEARS |
Update: 06 June 2023 07:35 EAST
Guwahati (Assam) [India]June 06 (ANI): While the Narendra Modi government has completed its 9 years of governance at the Center, Assam BJP Chairman Bhabesh Kalita has said Modi will return as Prime Minister of India in 2024 after the next general election.
“The Lok Sabha elections will be held in 2024 and Narendra Modi will be prime minister again for the third time,” Bhabesh Kalita said.
Congratulating PM Modi on the completion of nine years at the centre, the Assam BJP Chairman said Assam and the North East have benefited tremendously from these 9 years.
“Assam has witnessed development in all sectors including agriculture, health and road connectivity. We are extremely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” Kalita added.
Narendra Modi was first sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014 and was sworn in for his second term on May 30, 2019.
In addition, Kalita announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National Chairman JP Nadda will visit Assam this month and attend two major public meetings as part of Mahajanasampark Abhiyan of Assam BJP.
The BJP said that to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, it will hold several public mega-rallys in all 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state starting June 11.
According to Assam BJP, huge public meetings are to be held from June 11 to June 30 in Lok Sabha constituencies of the state by Assam BJP to discuss in detail the policies and programs implemented by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the country including Assam and the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, National Vice President of BJP Baijayant Jay Panda, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and several other ministers and party leaders will attend the meeting. meetings, the party said.
In this regard, Assam BJP Chairman Bhabesh Kalita said: “Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the meeting to be held at Hojai in Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency on June 27 and BJP National Chairman JP Nadda will attend the meeting to be held in Sivasagar under the Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency on June 19.”
He further mentioned that the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present at the meetings to be held in Lok Sabha constituencies in Diphu, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Dhubri as the chief guest .
“Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is to be present in Guwahati, Mangaldoi, Kaliabor and Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituencies as the chief guest,” he said.
BJP State Chairman Bhabesh Kalita will also be present at the two meetings held in Barak Valley as well as Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Barpeta Lok Sabha constituencies. (ANI)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/politics/narendra-modi-will-once-again-become-pm-assam-bjp-president20230606073532
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Narendra Modi will be prime minister again’: Assam BJP president
- why is the government taking legal action against covid investigation order for johnsons whatsapp messages? – Channel 4 News
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor never met George Michael on tour | Entertainment
- haddad maia: Haddad Maia ‘inspired’ by Bueno, Kuerten in French Open epic
- Expressing LGBTQ+ identity through fashion
- Google has reportedly slashed more than 1 million square feet of office space in Sunnyvale’s Mountain View.news
- CDC reports alarming increase in childhood intracranial infections in US
- Rare earthquake strikes northern Gulf of Mexico, USGS confirms
- Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf threatened to quit the party, claims Imran Khan
- Mike Pence’s chances of beating Donald Trump, according to the polls
- Turkey’s inflation falls below 40% in May as Erdogan forms economic team
- US military releases video of Chinese warship crossing US destroyer in Taiwan Strait