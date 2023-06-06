Former US Vice President Mike Pence will enter the Republican presidential race to challenge Donald Trump





Former US Vice President Mike Pence has declared himself a candidate for the 2024 Republican race for the White House, issuing a challenge to former President Donald Trump.

Key points: Mike Pence will kick off his campaign in Iowa on Wednesday. The staunch social conservative has increasingly distanced himself from his former boss Donald Trump.

Mr. Pence’s campaign filed a nomination paper with the Federal Election Commission on Monday local time.

Mr Pence will kick off his campaign with a video and speech in the premier state of Iowa on Wednesday, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last week.

Mr Pence’s race pits him against front-runner Mr Trump, whom he once loyally backed but refused to back when the former president tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

A staunch social conservative, the former Indiana governor has increasingly distanced himself from Mr Trump, saying his encouragement of rioters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 endangered Mr Pence and his family , which were in the building at the time.

Dividing the anti-Trump vote

Mr. Pence joins a growing group of Republican candidates, which includes Mr. Trump, Senator Tim Scott and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The growing number of candidates could create roadblocks for Mr Trump’s main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, party members and strategists have said.

Donald Trump is the favorite for the Republican nomination. (AP Photo: Evan Vucci, file)

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum also plans to participate in the race on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with Mr. Burgum’s plans.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie enters the race on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Republican candidates to double digits.

Republicans who fear that Mr. Trump is too polarizing a figure to beat Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024 worry that if too many candidates enter the party contest, they will split the anti-Trump vote.

This would allow the former president to clinch the nomination, just as he did in similar circumstances in 2016.

Mr. Trump leads the field among potential Republican primary voters with 49% support, with Mr. DeSantis following at 19%.

There is a gaping chasm between the favorites and the rest of the pack: Mr Pence has just 5% support, while Ms Haley has 4%, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll conducted in May.

Others barely register. Mr Christie has just 1% to back him, as does Senator Scott of South Carolina, while former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who said in April, has 0%.

Pence seen as a Reagan conservative

Mr Pence has warned of the growing populist wave in the party, and advisers see him as the only traditional Reagan-style conservative in the race.

A staunch opponent of abortion rights, Mr. Pence supports a nationwide ban on the procedure and has campaigned against transgender-affirming policies in schools.

Florida Governor RonDeSantis, pictured with his wife CaseyDeSantis, is also up for the Republican nomination. (USA Today Sports via Reuters: Jasen Vinlove)

He argued that changes to Social Security and Medicare, such as raising the age of qualification, should be on the table to maintain the solvent programs to which Messrs. Trump and DeSantis have clashed and criticized Mr. DeSantis for his growing feud with Disney.

He also said the United States should offer more support to Ukraine against Russian aggression, while reprimanding “Putin apologists” in the party who are unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader.

Mr Pence, who describes himself as “a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order”, has spent months laying the groundwork for an expected race, staging events in early voting states like Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire, visiting churches, giving political speeches and courting donors.

Reuters/AP

