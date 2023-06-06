China opens its embassy in Honduras

China officially opened its embassy in Honduras on Monday, just weeks after the Central American country shifted its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing.

The ceremony took place in a hotel in the capital, Tegucigalpa, because Beijing has not yet defined the building where its diplomatic mission will operate.

An interim envoy, Yu Bo, will lead the embassy in Honduras and lead the search for a permanent building for the embassy, ​​officials said.

“The Chinese Embassy in Honduras will do its utmost to fulfill its responsibilities of being the window, the platform for the relations between the two countries,” Yu said at Monday’s event.

Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina told reporters that President Xiomara Castro will travel to China on Tuesday for his first official visit, scheduled for June 9-13.

“A series of memoranda, documents, framework agreements will be signed,” he said, and Castro would meet with his counterpart, Xi Jinping.

China has already opened the door to imports of melons, shrimp, bananas and other Honduran products, even before the start of negotiations for a free trade agreement, Reina added.

In March, Honduras severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan and recognized China.

The change reduced the number of countries that diplomatically recognize Taiwan to 13.

China sees the democratic and self-governing island as part of its territory to be taken back one day.

As part of its “One China” policy, it does not allow countries to officially recognize Beijing and Taipei.