India is a vibrant democracy, US avoids criticism ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit

The White House said on Monday India was a vibrant democracy, dismissing concerns about its democratic health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to pay a state visit to the United States later this month.

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said India is a vibrant democracy. Anyone, you know, who visits New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect the strength and health of democratic institutions to be part of the discussion.”

Kirby pointed out that India is an important ally of the United States in various aspects of its partnership. “Look, we never hesitate. And you can do it with friends. You’re supposed to do it with friends. You never hesitate to raise any concerns we might have with anyone in the world. But this (state) visit is really about advancing what is now and what we hope will be a deeper and stronger partnership and friendship in the future,” Kirby said in response to a question.

Kirby mentioned that at the Shangri-La conference, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced new plans for defense cooperation with India.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held in-depth talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday, focusing on crucial aspects of the Indo-US defense relationship and the regional security landscape, in especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

The discussions mainly focused on enhancing defense collaboration between India and the United States, encompassing areas such as strategic alignment and increased cooperation. The Minister of Defense stressed the importance of strengthening the ties between the two nations.

According to Rajnath Singh, the partnership between India and the United States is “essential” to ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, Kirby also highlighted India’s membership in the Pacific Quad and its crucial role as a friend and partner in ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kirby underlined: “The President looks forward to having Prime Minister Modi here to talk about all these issues and to move forward and deepen this partnership and this friendship. »

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint meeting of the United States Congress on June 22 during his state visit to the country. The honor of addressing joint meetings of Congress is usually given to close US allies or major world leaders. Earlier, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed Congress in April.

This will be the second time Prime Minister Modi will address the joint meeting of Congress after 2016. In 1949, Jawaharlal Nehru became the first leader of India to address such a meeting in the United States.

Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:42 IST