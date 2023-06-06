Connect with us

Politics

India is a vibrant democracy, US avoids criticism ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit

India is a vibrant democracy, US avoids criticism ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit

 


The White House said on Monday India was a vibrant democracy, dismissing concerns about its democratic health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to pay a state visit to the United States later this month.

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said India is a vibrant democracy. Anyone, you know, who visits New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect the strength and health of democratic institutions to be part of the discussion.”

Kirby pointed out that India is an important ally of the United States in various aspects of its partnership. “Look, we never hesitate. And you can do it with friends. You’re supposed to do it with friends. You never hesitate to raise any concerns we might have with anyone in the world. But this (state) visit is really about advancing what is now and what we hope will be a deeper and stronger partnership and friendship in the future,” Kirby said in response to a question.

Kirby mentioned that at the Shangri-La conference, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced new plans for defense cooperation with India.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held in-depth talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday, focusing on crucial aspects of the Indo-US defense relationship and the regional security landscape, in especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

The discussions mainly focused on enhancing defense collaboration between India and the United States, encompassing areas such as strategic alignment and increased cooperation. The Minister of Defense stressed the importance of strengthening the ties between the two nations.

According to Rajnath Singh, the partnership between India and the United States is “essential” to ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, Kirby also highlighted India’s membership in the Pacific Quad and its crucial role as a friend and partner in ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kirby underlined: “The President looks forward to having Prime Minister Modi here to talk about all these issues and to move forward and deepen this partnership and this friendship. »

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint meeting of the United States Congress on June 22 during his state visit to the country. The honor of addressing joint meetings of Congress is usually given to close US allies or major world leaders. Earlier, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed Congress in April.

This will be the second time Prime Minister Modi will address the joint meeting of Congress after 2016. In 1949, Jawaharlal Nehru became the first leader of India to address such a meeting in the United States.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:42 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/india-is-a-vibrant-democracy-us-shuns-criticism-ahead-of-pm-modi-visit-11686015930064.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: