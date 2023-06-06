Donald Trump is coming to Columbus on Saturday





COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) — Coming this Friday, the Republican Party of Georgia kicks off and heads to Fountain City for the annual GOP convention. Thousands of Peach State delegates and alternates will be in Columbus … plus a handful of high-profile politicians, including former president/2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Trump was said to be expected to arrive at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center around 2 a.m. Saturday and then spend two hours addressing Georgia state leaders.

News Leader 9s Ashlee Williams spoke with Columbus Airport Manager and a local host/Georgia Caucus Chair for the convention, who both said it was a great opportunity to put Columbus, once of more, on the map.

A lot of good people and a lot of good times and a lot of national exposure for Columbus, Georgia that we just don’t get very often,” said Georgia Caucus Chairman Alton Russell.

Every year, Republican delegates and alternates from Georgia gather for a private convention, all to hear from top political candidates ahead of next year’s election.

Former President Donald Trump is the headliner of the Georgia State Republican Convention on Saturday, and security is a top concern for many.

Everyone needs to be safe and secure for this operation, Russell said. Our sheriffs department and our police department work together, so I think that will be a big plus for everyone.

Regarding where Trump will be flying, Columbus Airport Manager Amber Clark explained that a temporary flight restriction was put in place on Saturday, but inbound and outbound flights scheduled for that day- there will not be affected.

I cannot confirm or deny who would come to the airport. All I can confirm is that we have a temporary flight restriction taking place on Saturday which means public flights will not be able to enter the airport.

In Uptown, steps have been taken to secure areas near the Trade Center entrance.

I understand there won’t be protesters specifically right in front of the Civic Center or the Ironwork Center, Russell said. Safety will be a factor, but I think we’ll be good.

Russell said the Secret Service is ultimately responsible for Trump’s security and plans can suddenly change if that security is breached.

Other speakers at the convention include Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Lake of Arizona, fellow presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Lieutenant Governor of Georgia, and many others.

