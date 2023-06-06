Doug Burgum’s best bet is to go straight for Donald Trump’s throat





MINOT, ND Every Republican who runs for the presidential nomination in 2024 does so because they don’t think Donald Trump should be the nominee or president again.

If they thought otherwise, they wouldn’t run.

It’s important to remember this because there has been a propensity among Republicans, including those who dislike the disgraced former president, or at least disagree with his approach to leading the countries, to be smooth in their reviews. They don’t like to bring up Trump’s notorious tantrums or, perhaps more importantly, instill the ire of his cult supporters, who encompass large swathes of the GOP base.

Republicans who want to beat Trump will have to spit the marbles out of their mouths and speak clearly and convincingly about why Trump should never take the reins of power again.

And for Governor Doug Burgum, in particular, going straight for Trump’s jugular may be the best way to get his campaign going again.

The Burgum campaign, which is expected to go official later this week, has released its first campaign announcement, and it’s a great start. Burgum has a fascinating story to tell about himself and his success. He’s a billionaire, yes, but that circumstance is the product of a lifetime of work and an unlikely gamble on starting a billion-dollar software company in North Dakota, of all people.

It’s cool. This will also earn the contestant a lot of yawns.

Already hot-takers and Twitter pundits are having fun over “Doug Who?” And, yes, being a little-known governor of an overflow state is a big hurdle for Burgum to overcome.

But he has the resources to do it, he’s one of the richest candidates in the business, and he can also do something that will immediately get him the kind of media coverage that can get his name up in the polls, where he has always been measured at 0%, if it shows up at all.

He can attack Trump.

He can go straight for him.

He could start by opposing Trump.

Burgum has a remarkable track record of business success while starting from scratch, while Trump was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and is known for his shady business dealings.

Burgum has effectively governed North Dakota since 2016, when Trump’s tenure in the White House was marred by constant scandal and turmoil, with the president often sparring with those he appointed to his administration.

Burgum has been a reliable financial steward for North Dakota’s resources. During the Trump administration, our nation racked up more national debt in four years than we did under President Barack Obama’s eight years.

Doing so would attract the attention of the notorious thin-skinned Trump, and while Trump and his movement may melt acrimony on their enemies, what does Burgum have to lose?

Again, he consistently votes zero percent. Trump, meanwhile, is the favorite, regularly posting a 30-point lead over the rest of the field.

Burgum won’t go anywhere in this race without knocking out the frontrunner, and while that may mean Burgum has to spend time addressing his past support for Trump, so be it.

There is no other way to victory in this race. Fictionalized anthems about corporate success and honorable and responsible governance will not suffice.

Burgum is going to have to get in the mud with Trump, and there is a risk in that. There is a political saying of unknown origin that says you shouldn’t fight with a pig because you get dirty and the pig likes it.

But what other choice does Burgum, or any other Republican in this race, really have?

And if Burgum didn’t want to face the current winner of the race, why did he do it?

Rob Port is a journalist, columnist and podcast host for the Forum News Service. He has extensive experience in investigations and public records. He covered political events in North Dakota and the upper Midwest for two decades. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to subscribe to his Plain Talk podcast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforum.com/opinion/columns/port-doug-burgums-best-bet-is-to-go-straight-for-donald-trumps-throat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos