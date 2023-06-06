Vivek Ramaswamy calls for disrupting the China-Russia alliance, it would be like dividing Germany and Japan

Driving a wedge between China and Russia could be the best way to thwart their goals, Republican 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Fox News on Monday.

Splitting the fledgling alliance would arguably conquer China’s ability to become the world’s top superpower and thwart Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ramaswamy told America Reports. In addition, the pharmaceutical entrepreneur said he would ban US companies from doing business with China until it stops its global aggression and stops stealing intellectual property or using its companies as ” geopolitical pawns”.

Ramaswamy said China and Russia first codified their alliance in 2001 and have recently become even stronger partners as Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine and Chinese leader Xi Jinping considers a takeover of Taiwan amid the perception of a faltering US global leadership role.

“I think we have to focus on driving a wedge between this Sino-Russian alliance, because I think that’s the biggest military threat we’re going to face. And that’s what gives Xi Jinping the confidence he needs to risk war with the United States over Taiwan by betting that the United States won’t want to take on two different nuclear superpowers at the same time,” he said. .

“It’s actually the center of my foreign policy.”

Ramaswamy further suggested that forcing a split between the two American rivals could prevent a much larger conflict, surmising that if the Western alliance during World War II had had the foresight to drive a wedge between German Chancellor Adolf Hitler and the Japanese Emperor Hirohito, the world order would have continued much differently and probably peacefully.

Asked why he would consider offering Putin concessions involving Ukraine, Ramaswamy disagreed that this was an act of channeling by former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, famous for appeasing Hitler in hopes of averting World War II.

“Well, that’s the equivalent of if we could go back and disrupt the German-Japanese alliance. Hell, would we have wanted to do that back then if we could,” he said. declared.

“It’s a reverse maneuver of what [Richard] Nixon did with Mao [Zedong]. Mao was not a model of democracy. I don’t trust Putin any more than Nixon trusted Mao, except this time Putin is the new Mao: disrupt that alliance.”

He said such a move, despite some concessions given to Russia, would transform the world order from bilateral to trilateral, leaving no strong alliance between the three major nuclear powers, the United States, Russia and China.

As for allowing Putin to potentially take over Ukraine’s Donbass region or another concession, Ramaswamy said any opening would be backed by firm agreements to stop military exercises with China and other things the Russian leader wishes.

“If he gives up, then we go back on the things that we said we would agree to give him, that is, we say that there is no admission of Ukraine to the “NATO, freeze the current lines of control. It’s a Korean War-style armistice agreement,” he said.

“But if Putin denies that now, we are talking about a maximum pressure campaign in terms of economic sanctions.”

Such concessions, he said, if passed, would be part of the larger U.S. interest in preventing Russia or China from achieving prominent status over America on the stage. world.

He also joked that Putin seems to dislike being seen as Xi’s “little brother” in their current relationship.

The candidate also explained his intention to seek a “total decoupling” of China-US trade relations, enacting a federal ban until the Chinese Communist Party steps in and pursues reforms.

“I’m talking about real, real action. No data theft, no intellectual property theft, no more turning our own companies into your geopolitical pawns to do your bidding, using lobbying,” he said. “I think that would have short-term economic consequences. But I think we can make those sacrifices if we know what we’re sacrificing for.”