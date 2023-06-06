President Joko Widodo asks the Indonesian U-22 national team to be wise in the use of bonuses





The President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has paid bonuses to the Indonesian national team U-22 (Timnas). Photo: ANTARA PHOTO/Sigid Kurniawan

JAKARTA – President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) – President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid bonuses for the Indonesian U-22 national team (Timnas). IDR 367.5 million was given as a prize for winning the gold medal of the SEA Games 2023. However, Jokowi asked the players to act wisely. He suggested that the bonus should only be used for positive things. Athletes and coaching teams from various sports who excel in Cambodia receive government bonuses at the State Palace, Monday (5/6/2023). He spent in total about IDR 289 billion. Indonesia U-22 manager Sumardji said Jokowi asked the players to use the bonus wisely. Used only when needed and supports career continuity. “The bonus should be used for positive and sustainable things. It is not recommended to buy consumer goods,” Sumardji said, quoting Jokowi’s post, quoted on Instagram @PSSI, Tuesday 06/06/2023 . The man who is also a member of the PSSI Exco mentioned another post from Jokowi. Garuda Muda’s side – dubbed the Indonesian national U-22 team – have been told to be consistent. This is because other events await them, of which we of course hope that they will excel again. “All players have to constantly play the ball,” he said. Additionally, Indonesia U-22 will convert to U-23. This is in line with the regulations for the 2023 Asian Cup qualification and the 2022 Asian Games. The Asian Cup qualifiers will be held from September 4 to 12, 2023. Meanwhile, the Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023. (mirz)

