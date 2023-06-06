Supreme Court to hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark case – NBC Bay Area





The Supreme Court said on Monday it would hear a case in which a man tried to mark a sentence mocking former President Donald Trump as too small.

The Justice Department is backing one-time President Joe Bidens and possibly his future rival by urging the court to deny a trademark for the undersized Trump suggestive phrase a California man wants to put on T-shirts.

The case will be argued in the fall, one of two disputes on the court’s agenda that involve Trump or one of his companies. Government officials said the phrase Trump too small could still be used, but not as a trademark because Trump had not consented to its use. But a federal appeals court said denying trademark registration violates free speech rights.

The High Court has considered a series of Trump-related cases in recent years. The judges handled cases involving Trump’s allegations of fraud in the 2000 election and his efforts to protect his tax records from Congress and to keep other tax records from New York prosecutors, among others.

If the judges are tired of Trump-related cases, however, they don’t say so. Just last month, the High Court agreed to hear another Trump-related lawsuit stemming from disputes over what was the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee have sued the Trump administration’s refusal to release information about the Trump Organizations’ lease of the hotel.

The latest case is unusual in that it has the Biden administration on Trump’s side. The administration is defending government officials’ decision to deny the trademark application of Steve Elster, who tried to register Trump’s understated phrase.

The phrase references a memorable exchange Trump had during the 2016 presidential campaign with Florida Senator and GOP presidential rival Marco Rubio.

Rubio started the verbal spar when he told his supporters at a rally that Trump still calls him little Marco, “but that Trump who says he’s 6-foot-3 has disproportionate hands. you seen his hands?… And you know what they say about men with small hands, said Rubio, they can’t be trusted.

Trump then addressed the comment during a televised debate on March 3, 2016.

Look at those hands. Are they small hands? And he referred to my hands if they are small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee you,” he said.

Federal law states that a trademark application must be refused if it involves a name, likeness, or signature identifying a particular living person, unless the person has provided written consent. But Elster says refusing to register a political slogan critical of Trump without Trump’s consent violates the First Amendment’s free speech clause. According to Elster’s attorneys, federal law makes it virtually impossible to register a mark that expresses an opinion about a public figure.

We look forward to defending the right to convey fundamental political messages about brands,” Elster attorney Jon Taylor wrote in an email. the monopoly of speech about them on the market is indefensible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/national-international/a-man-wants-to-trademark-trump-too-small-for-t-shirts-now-the-supreme-court-will-hear-the-case/3244944/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos