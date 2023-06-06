India leads fight for green rights: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that developing and underdeveloped countries in the world are suffering from the flawed policies of a few developed countries and claimed that India has raised the issue of climate justice before each of these countries.

In a video message at a World Environment Day event here, Modi stressed that every country in the world should think above its vested interests in protecting the global climate. Highlighting this model of development where the idea of ​​developing one’s country and then caring about the environment has long prevailed in the major modern countries of the world, the Prime Minister noted that even if these countries have achieved the development objectives, it was the environment around the world that paid the price.

The Prime Minister said: “Even today, the developing and underdeveloped countries of the world are suffering from the faulty policies of a few developed countries. For decades, no country could stop this attitude of some developed countries. I am happy that India has taken up the issue of climate justice in front of each of these countries.”

“In India’s millennial culture, there is nature as well as progress,” PM remarked, attributing inspiration to India’s attention to ecology and economy .

Modi said that as India made unprecedented investments in its infrastructure, it was also focusing on the environment. Drawing comparisons of a boost in economy and ecology, the Prime Minister gave examples of the expansion of 4G and 5G connectivity on the one hand and the increase in the country’s forest cover. on the other hand.

“While India has built four million houses for the poor, there has been a record increase in the number of wildlife sanctuaries as well as wildlife in India,” he said.

Modi also spoke about the Jal Jeevan mission and building 50,000 amrit sarovars for water security as India becomes the world’s fifth largest economy and also joins the top five countries in water security. renewable energy, increasing agricultural exports and also leading a campaign to blend 20 percent ethanol into gasoline.

He also said that India has become the base for organizations such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the International Big Cat Alliance.

Speaking about the LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) mission becoming a public movement, the Prime Minister pointed out that the mission is spreading new awareness about lifestyle changes to combat climate change.

He mentioned that there was curiosity among people when the mission was launched last year in Gujarat but a month ago a campaign was started regarding Mission Life where two million people made it gone in less than 30 days.

The Prime Minister said that this awareness towards climate change was not confined to India alone, global support for the initiative was growing all over the world.

He remembers making a request to the global community on Environment Day last year where he asked to share innovative solutions to bring about climate-friendly behavior change in individuals and communities.

The Prime Minister welcomed that thousands of colleagues, including students, researchers, experts from different fields, professionals, NGOs and citizens from around 70 countries, shared their views and measurable solutions and scalable.

Underlining the theme of this year’s Environment Day – the campaign to get rid of single-use plastic, the Prime Minister expressed his joy that India has been continuously working in this direction for the past four to five years and said that India had started working on two levels to get rid of single-use plastic in 2018.

“On the one hand, we have banned single-use plastic while on the other hand plastic waste treatment has been made mandatory. Due to this, there has been mandatory recycling of around 30 lakh tons of packaging. waste in India, accounting for 75 percent of the annual total plastic waste generated in India, and around 10,000 producers, importers and brands fall under its purview today,” he said.