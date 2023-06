In ‘Trump Too Small’ Case, Supreme Court Will Consider Key Issue In Absurd Context

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to take up a case involving the size of Donald Trump.

Well, sort of.

The case involves an attempt to brand Trump too small for use on T-shirts. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the claim, a federal appeals court struck down First Amendment freedom of speech, and the Biden administration called on judges not to defend Trump, but to defend the right of the government to reject brands, including those that criticize the public. officials and personalities without their consent.

It is therefore an important question in an absurd context.

It all stems from the 2016 presidential race, when Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., mocked Trump’s hand size. This led attorney Steve Elster to try to make the Trump mark too small, a phrase NBC News that Lawrence Hurley shrewdly explained as a double meaning intended to insinuate a correspondingly sized penis. Elster wanted to include the phrase on the front of the t-shirts, with the phrase Trumps package is too small on the back, followed by a list of policy areas he believes fit that characterization, Hurley reported.

Senator Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and Ohio Governor John Kasich during a Republican presidential primary debate on March 3, 2016 in Detroit. Paul Sancya/AP

Federal law disallows marks that identify a particular living individual except with their written consent. Appealing to the judges, the government argues that the law is not a restriction on free speech, but rather a neutral condition of a government benefit.

The case, Vidal v. Elster, will likely be heard in the Supreme Court’s next term, which begins in October, with a decision expected by the end of June 2024. It is unlikely to be the most pressing legal issue. on Trump’s mind as he tries to take back the White Preserve and fend off at least one criminal charge (which isn’t entirely unrelated to Trump’s genitals, either).

But whatever the Supreme Court decides, it could provide the former president and all the other descriptors that apply to him between now and then an uncomfortable reminder on top of his already loaded role.

