Airlangga ‘Ngadu’ in Jokowi, EU stops CS palm oil





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Coordinating Minister (Menko) for Economy Airlangga Hartarto revealed that implementing the European Union Anti-Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) would be a challenge for Indonesia. In addition, many farmers will find it difficult to be affected by these regulations. This regulation requires due diligence on all products such as palm oil, livestock, timber, coffee, cocoa, rubber. This includes derivative products such as furniture and printing paper. This regulation will hinder the freedom of IR products in the export market. “For Indonesia, this is a very short challenge. Within 18 months, otherwise, the Rp90 trillion treaty (agreement) with Europe will be disrupted,” Airlangga told the resort. from the presidential palace after an internal meeting with President JokoWidodo (Jokowi). , Monday (5/6/2023). ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Airlangga explained that within 18 months, forest products must complete due diligence verification and must perform geotagging, adding position data information to GPS in the form of latitude and longitude information on a digital photo. According to Airlangga, this rule is discriminatory and punitive (tends to apply sanctions). Furthermore, it will disrupt the achievement of Indonesia’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “This law is excessive, but we cannot protest because it is their right,” Airlangga said. However, Airlangga continued, Indonesia will protest against this rule when implementing the regulations. Things that will be protested include lack of transparency and clarity, due to Indonesian certification standards which are not recognized by Europe such as FLEGT (Forest Law Enforcement, Governance, and Trade) and SVLK (Timber Verification and Legality System). “And I convey that this rule tends to benefit large companies, because large companies are integrated. But it is harmful to 15 million farmers in Indonesia and 700,000 farmers in Malaysia, because the cost of verification does not isn’t cheap, who will it be billed with?” Airlangga said. In addition, he will also protest to the European Union for noting countries that practice deforestation. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (dce)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230605152808-4-443103/airlangga-ngadu-ke-jokowi-ue-bikin-sawit-cs-kena-jegal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos