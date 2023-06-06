Politics
Erdogan is sworn in for a third term as Turkish president and swears unity

ANKARA- Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in for a third term as president on Saturday, promising to serve “impartially” after winning a historic run-off to extend his rule by two decades.
Erdogan called for unity and campaign anger and resentment to be set aside as he spoke at a lavish ceremony at his presidential palace in the capital Ankara attended by dozens of world leaders.
Turkey’s transformative but divisive leader won the May 28 run-off against a powerful opposition coalition, despite an economic crisis and anger over the response to February’s earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.
Erdogan won 52.18% of the vote while his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu won 47.82%, according to official results.
“As President, I swear on my honor and integrity, before the great Turkish nation…to work with all my might to protect the existence and independence of the state…and to fulfill my duty impartially,” Erdogan told parliament. after a ceremony outside the building where he saluted the soldiers in the pouring rain.
Parliament supporters gave Erdogan a standing ovation for a minute after he was sworn in, while some opposition lawmakers refused to stand.
In his oath, Erdogan also promised not to derogate from the rule of law and secular principles of the republic founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk 100 years ago.
Turkey’s longest-serving leader, who has survived mass protests, a corruption scandal and a failed coup attempt since coming to power in 2003, now faces significant immediate challenges over the of his third term, including the slowing economy and tensions with the West.
In this photograph taken and released by the Press Office of the Republic of Turkey on June 3, 2023, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) greets Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG) Chairman Nechirvan Barzani before the inauguration ceremony at the complex presidential office in Ankara, Turkey. AFP
“From a geopolitical perspective, the election will reinforce Turkey’s recent pursuit of an independent foreign policy,” said Matt Gertken, chief geopolitical strategist at BCA Research.
“This policy aims to extract maximum economic and strategic benefits from Eastern and autocratic states while preventing a permanent severance of relations with Western democracies,” he said.
“Tensions with the West are likely to rise again,” Gertken added.
“Let’s Make Peace”
Erdogan, standing next to his wife Emine, vowed to embrace all segments of society during the ceremony at his palace after visiting Ataturk’s mausoleum.
“We will embrace all 85 million people, regardless of their political views, backgrounds, creeds or sects,” he said, hoping his call would be shared by his opponents as well.
“Turkey needs unity and solidarity more than ever,” he said.
The polarization of society has deepened under the rule of Erdogan, called “Reis” by his supporters (“the leader”).
“We want all segments of the opposition, including journalists, writers, civil society, artists and politicians, to come to terms with the national will,” he said.
“If there’s resentment, if hearts are broken, let’s find a way to make peace.”
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian Lower House Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin were among the foreign guests at the ceremony .
In the latest sign of a thaw between the two sworn enemies, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was also present.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) greets members of parliament and guests as he arrives to be sworn in after his election victory at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 3, 2023. AFP
biting economy
Solving the country’s economic problems will be Erdogan’s top priority, with inflation at 43.70%, in part due to his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to boost growth.
The president is due to unveil his new cabinet on Saturday evening, with media speculating the return of former finance minister Mehmet Simsek, a reassuring figure of international stature.
A former Merrill Lynch economist, Simsek is known to oppose Erdogan’s unconventional policies.
He was finance minister between 2009 and 2015 and deputy prime minister for the economy until 2018, before stepping down ahead of a series of book falls that year.
“Erdogan’s government appears to be pursuing an orthodox stabilization agenda,” said Alp Erinc Yeldan, an economics professor at Istanbul’s Kadir Has University.
“What we are seeing now is that the news about Mehmet Simsek and his team is being greeted enthusiastically by the markets,” he told AFP.
Turkey’s new MPs were sworn in on Friday in its first session after elections on May 14, with Erdogan’s alliance holding a majority in the 600-seat chamber.
NATO allies are eagerly waiting for Ankara to greenlight Sweden’s drive to join the US-led defense alliance ahead of a July summit.
Erdogan delayed approving the request, accusing Stockholm of harboring “terrorists” from the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, who attended the ceremony at Erdogan’s palace, are expected to urge him to drop his opposition to Stockholm’s bid.
