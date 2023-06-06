I’m not your human shield, and it’s not anti-Asian to criticize Beijing’s dangerous regime

More and more people are realizing that the People’s Republic of China is no friend of the Americas.

Many Americans first became suspicious with the bug that China itself originally called the Wuhan virus; Wrapping the Wuhan labs’ gain-of-function research in a conspiracy of silence has only deepened distrust.

Others took notice earlier, when overdoses of fentanyl, now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 49, hit close to home.

The spectacular provocation of one spy balloon after another over military installations in the Americas, complete with absurd denials and overturned accusations of assault, tipped the scales for more.

Add China’s secret police operations in America, China’s push to replace the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, China’s unprovoked and aggressive militarization on land, ocean, air and space, the scourge of TikTok on our youth, and you get a wave of dislike against China.

Even dictatorships hate negative press.

The benign image that China has maintained over the years with the tried and true technique of bribing your enemy has been destroyed by the scale, speed and aggressiveness of President Xi Jinping’s offensive against America.







Researchers working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where some believe the COVID-19 virus originated. Chinatopix via AP, File

Hence the new Human Shield stratagem.

China’s human shield scenario is simple: dare not criticize China, or you stir up anti-Asian hatred.

Do not dare question China’s acquisitions of strategic assets in America or Sino-American fronts, or you stir up anti-Asian hatred.

To drive the point home, Chinese-American protesters suddenly pop up when action is taken to counter China, such as with the Floridas SB264 and their posters asking: Stop anti-Asian hatred!

This is pure nonsense. The national interests of the Americas must Never to be hostage to such blackmail.

And for all the reasons listed above, Xi Jinpings China is a national threat.

Americans trace their ancestry to foreign lands, but when national interests demand it, America has rightly confronted these foreign states and even gone to war against them.

During World War II, Americans of German, Italian, and Japanese descent served patriotically in the armed forces and impressed America with their outstanding bravery.

General Dwight Eisenhower, Supreme Commander of the Americas in Europe, himself had German ancestry.

Yes, the Japanese-American internment, as well as the smaller-scale German-American and Italian-American internments, were problematic and are now widely reviled.

America has improved.

There will always be individual fanatics, but during the Korean and Vietnam wars there were no internments or widespread attacks on Korean and Vietnamese Americans.

Same thing with Russian Americans during the Cold War.







A Chinese spy balloon was caught flying over the United States in February. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo/File Photo

Yes, America can tell the difference between the Chinese regime and Americans of Chinese origin.

When China-linked interests buy farmland near US military bases, which Florida’s bill prohibits, the resulting debate is not racist against Chinese Americans.

It is a debate of necessary national interest.

The facts of actual attacks on Asian Americans also do not support China’s account.

The street muggers, shop robbers, subway thugs, drug addicts and mentally ill people who make up the vast majority of those attacking Asian Americans are hardly geopolitical patriots worried about the construction by the China of artificial military islands in contested seas.

Finally, many Chinese Americans came to the United States after Tiananmen Square, experience Maos’ Cultural Revolution firsthand, and deeply appreciate the freedoms America promised.

They are, along with the freedom lovers of Taiwan and Hong Kong, among the most vocal critics of China.

Salute those Asians with anti-Asian hatred? Scandalous.

Countering Chinese Threats to U.S. National Interests should be bipartisan.

But Democrats, all leaning or far-left, can’t overcome China’s blackmail because it’s just a variation of the familiar race card that Democrats are playing to protect their agendas.

Virginia Democrats, for example, recently rejected a proposal to have schools teach about the 100 million people killed by communist regimes.

Democrats argued that since most communist regimes are Asian, teaching the evils of communism would stoke anti-Asian hatred.

This is exactly using Asian Americans as human shields for the Democrats’ real agenda to continue to indoctrinate students into the greatness of socialism.

China has found a scheme that the Democrats themselves are using and therefore cannot call.

To both China and the Democrats: Stop using Asian Americans as human shields for your agenda.

To fellow Asian Americans: Refuse to become human shields for China or the Democrats in their racing card schemes.

Both hurt America. No one should be or use human shields.

Wai Wah Chin is the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance Greater New York.