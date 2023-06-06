Reviews | Federal charges in Trump documents case are nothing to cheer about





The fact that lawyers for Donald Trump were seen entering the Justice Department on Monday is a data point suggesting the former president could soon face serious charges for his handling of classified documents. The fact that the federal grand jury considering the matter will meet this week, after a lull, is another.

Perhaps the most telling sign, however, is the level of hysteria in Trump’s social media post on Monday. Let me quote her Truth Social screed in full to give some idea of ​​her mental and emotional states and keep in mind that, as usual, she is full of lies.

HOW CAN I BE CHARGED, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT HAS BEEN CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WILL NOT BE CHARGED FOR ANYTHING, INCLUDING THE FACT THAT HE HAS 1,850 BOXES, A MUCH CLASSIFIED, AND SOME DARING TO HIS DAY IN THE SENATE EVEN DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ARE SHOCKED. ALSO, PRESIDENT CLINTON HAD DOCUMENTS AND WON IN COURT. CROOKED HILLARY DELETED 33,000 EMAILS, MANY CLASSIFIED, AND WAS NOT EVEN CLOSE TO CHARGED! ONLY TRUMP – THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!

For the record, Trump is referring to documents with classified marks that were found in a DC office that Joe Biden used for some time after his vice presidency and at his home in Wilmington, Del., all of which were returned to the government after being discovered. The 1,850 box reference is to Bidens papers, mostly from his Senate years, which are held at the University of Delaware, his alma mater and which the FBI has indeed been cleared to examine.

Trump and the Mar-a-Lago Documents: A Timeline

It’s easy to understand how a president or vice president, upon leaving office, might inadvertently end up with a few documents that should have gone to the National Archives under the Presidential Archives Act. It is easy to understand how a president or a vice-president can forget to have taken some documents home to study, for example, during a weekend.

On presidential files, the rules are clear. Monitoring is not.

What is difficult to understand and, in my opinion, illegal, is that an incumbent president deliberately seizes thousands of documents belonging to the American people, some of them classified at the highest level top secret, and then spends more a year of hampering the Department of Archives and Justice’s efforts to recover these papers.

Bidens’ lax handling of classified documents remains under investigation by a special counsel. Former Vice President Mike Pence’s discovery that he too had taken a small number of classified documents from his home will not result in criminal charges, the Justice Department told Pence’s lawyers last week.

Timeline of Biden’s retention of classified documents

I’m at least as innocent as he is, Trump said on social media of Pence. This too is false, as Pence returned the classified documents he had taken as soon as they were found. Trump repeatedly gave the government false assurances that he had turned over all classified documents until the frustrated Justice Department finally asked the FBI to execute a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago last August to seize boxes of classified and unclassified documents that Trump had withheld.

Publicly, Trump has claimed that the newspapers belong to him, not the government, which is nonsense. And he claimed that as president he had the power to unilaterally declassify secret documents, without any formal process, simply by deciding that they were no longer classified. Trump’s lawyers did not rely on this new theory of telepathic innocence to argue their clients’ case.

According to a 2021 recording obtained by Special Counsel Jack Smith and first reported by CNN, Trump bragged to guests at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, that he had a secret document relating to the Iran. According to reports, Trump expressed a desire to share the information with others, but acknowledged he shouldn’t because the document was classified.

If the media reports of this recording are accurate, Smith has strong evidence that Trump knew the Mar-a-Lago documents were still classified. Smith may be left with no choice but to seek a felony indictment.

Don’t be joyful at the prospect. It is sad that a former president may soon face federal charges of mishandling classified information or worse. It’s sad that a former president is already charged by the state with falsifying business documents to hide a silent payment to an adult movie star. It is tragic that a former president may soon face more state and federal charges for trying to overturn the result of a presidential election.

Let justice be done, without fear or favour. And may the nation never again entrust such power and responsibility to such a small, cowardly, and supremely unworthy man.

