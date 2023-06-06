Chairman of Covid inquiry may have to resign if denied access to Johnson WhatsApps | corona virus

The chairman of Britain’s Covid-19 public inquiry may have to resign if the government succeeds in its High Court bid to block the unredacted disclosure of ministers’ WhatsApp messages, the lawyer representing thousands of bereaved families has said.

Elkan Abrahamson, who represents the Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice, which is a central participant in the inquiry, said the dispute between the government and the inquiry over the texts and other documents had become an existential struggle.

He said if the investigation did not receive the potential evidence, the president’s only logical response was to resign as she could not do her job properly.

The intervention increases pressure on Rishi Sunak to back down in the power struggle over an investigation that has been set up by a government of which he was a prominent member. This shows that the investigation risks losing the support of thousands of bereaved people if the government’s case succeeds.

On Tuesday, Speaker Heather Hallett is expected to respond to the Cabinet Offices’ decision to seek judicial review of her claim for texts stored on phones belonging to Boris Johnson and one of his advisers, as well as the notebooks of alumni prime ministers. The government has said much of the material was unambiguously irrelevant, amid fears it could open the door to wider disclosure of senior politicians’ messages, but Lady Hallett argues it’s up to her to decide on its relevance.

The inquiry declined to comment on Abrahamson’s view.

The lawyer was speaking at a press conference in central London where unions and mourners demanded the effects of austerity since 2010 be investigated as part of the three-year investigation.

Some participants fear the inquiry did not allow enough time to cross-examine then-Prime Minister David Cameron and then-Chancellor George Osborne on issues such as NHS funding , social assistance and social care over the years. before the pandemic.

The Abrahamsons’ call for Hallett to consider quitting was backed by Lobby Akinnola, whose 60-year-old father died with Covid in April 2020.

If the court rules against the investigation, it effectively renders the investigation lame, he said. She has made it clear that she is committed to a good investigation [and] … I would totally understand her saying that if she can’t do it, she won’t.

Children’s charities have attacked the inquiry for making no provision to hear from children who have lost access to play, friends and education.

Save the Children UK, Just for Kids Law and the Children’s Rights Alliance for England said the surveys promised the listening exercise did not specify how children would be included.