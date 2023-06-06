On health of democracy under PM Modi, US says go see for yourself





A White House official said India was a strong partner of the United States on many levels. Washington: India is a vibrant democracy and anyone who visits New Delhi can see that for themselves, the White House said on Monday, as it appeared to dismiss concerns about the health of democracy in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to the United States later this month. “India is a vibrant democracy. Anyone who, you know, visits New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect the strength and health of democratic institutions to be part of the discussion “, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at a press conference here. “Look, we never hesitate. And you can do it with friends. You’re supposed to do it with friends. You never hesitate to raise any concerns we might have with anyone in the world. But this (state) visit is really about advancing what is now and what we hope will be a deeper and stronger partnership and friendship in the future,” Mr. Kirby said in response to a question. Mr. Kirby said India was a strong partner of the United States on many levels. “You saw that at Shangri-La, Secretary (of Defense, Lloyd) Austin announced additional defense cooperation now that we are going to continue with India. Of course there is a tremendous amount of exchange between our two countries. India is a member of the Pacific Quad and a key friend and partner when it comes to Indo-Pacific security,” he said. “I could go on and on. There are countless reasons why India is certainly important, not just bilaterally between our two nations, but multilaterally on so many levels. And the President looks forward to having the Prime Minister Modi here to talk about all these issues and to advance and deepen this partnership and friendship,” Mr. Kirby said. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

