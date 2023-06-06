Observer: Jokowi is closer to Prabowo, Megawati has all the room to move in PDIP





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo tends to be closer to presidential candidate Gerindra Prabowo Subianto because the space for presidential nominations is more fluid and open. This condition is different from Jokowi’s involvement in nominating his own PDIP party which is fully controlled by PDIP President Megawati Soekarnoputri. “Therefore, it is not surprising that Jokowi has recently been relatively closer to Prabowo because with Prabowo, communication can be a bit smoother and more open,” said UIN Syarif Hidayatullah political observer Adi Prayitno. Jakarta. RepublicTuesday (6/6/2023). Adi said Jokowi was indeed closer to PDIP presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo before Central Java governor was declared. However, after the declaration, the orchestration of Ganjar’s appointment was completely controlled by the PDIP. Thus, Jokowi’s role and closeness to Ganjar is no longer visible. “Because everything about Ganjar is currently very determined by the PDI-P, while Jokowi also doesn’t have a significant role and contribution, it’s in that context so, it seems a bit like that , where Jokowi does a political dance that looks like Prabowo Subianto,” he said. Not only Jokowi, his closeness to Prabowo was also displayed by Jokowi’s two sons, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep. The Executive Director of Indonesian Political Parameters also responded to the news that relations between Jokowi and Megawati had become strained due to the issue of the presidential nomination and the election of cawapres. “It was because of these things that the relationship between Jokowi and Megawati was not harmonious,” he said. Adi felt that the issue of a rift between Jokowi and Megawati was not once or twice, but many times. He gave an example, the PDIP’s unease with Jokowi was seen as endorsing Ganjar in front of Jokowi’s volunteers. “It made the PDIP a bit uncomfortable because the issue of presidential candidates in the PDIP was not Jokowi’s domain, but one that only Megawati Soekarnoputri could convey, after which the two melted away. and warmed up,” he said. However, even though the relationship between the two has fluctuated, the former governor of DKI Jakarta is still a PDIP cadre. For this reason, it is hard to imagine Jokowi ending up splitting from the PDIP or supporting candidates outside the PDIP. However, the issue of candidacy and cawapres within the internal PDIP is only possible for Megawati Soekarno Putri and nothing else. “But that’s where Jokowi is very visible and has input regarding who can accompany Ganjar, for example,” he said. Earlier, Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani pointed out that Prabowo Subianto will discuss who will become the vice-presidential candidate (cawapres) with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The reason is that Prabowo supports the continuation of President Jokowi’s administration’s agenda. “Pak Prabowo will hold talks with all personalities, again with a president. This is important because he is a person whose legacy will be carried on,” Muzani told the National Mandate Party’s DPP office ( PAN), in Jakarta, Monday (5/6/2023).

