Ron DeSantis’ claim that Trump wanted to grant amnesty to 2 million people needs context





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to differentiate himself from his former ally, and now political opponent, Donald Trump. Since announcing his presidential bid, DeSantis has positioned himself as the most right-wing candidate for 2024, saying Trump is attacking him “from the left.”

“He’s attacking me for opposing an amnesty bill. He wanted to amnesty 2 million illegal aliens in 2018 when he was president,” DeSantis said in a May 25 radio interview on “The Matt Murphy Show”. “I opposed him on this point. Because I am opposed to amnesty.”

We checked several claims about political candidates’ position on “amnesty” and found that people applied different definitions to the term. For some, amnesty gives people who are illegally in the United States legal status. For others, it’s a catch-all term for any policy favorable to people in the United States illegally, even if it doesn’t lead to citizenship.

A common reference for amnesty is the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, signed by President Ronald Reagan, which paved the way for immigrants who were illegally in the country to become lawful permanent residents. if they met certain conditions.

Did Trump back ‘amnesty’ for 2 million people?

DeSantis’ team pointed PolitiFact to a series of articles about Trump’s stance on giving immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children a path to citizenship.

In 2018, the Trump administration proposed a plan that would pave the way for citizenship for 1.8 million people brought to the United States illegally as children in exchange for legal immigration restrictions and 25 million dollars in funding for border security.

Later that year, Trump back-and-forth on his support for an immigration bill that would have provided a pathway to citizenship for some of these immigrants. Experts at the time estimated the number of beneficiaries to be lower than DeSantis had stated, between 420,000 and 1.2 million people.

Trump was open to the citizenship route for DACA recipients

For decades, there has been bipartisan support for giving children brought to the United States illegally as children a chance to remain in the United States permanently and legally, but no compromise has been reached.

In September 2017, the Trump administration announced it would end an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of eligible immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children. Deferred action for child arrivals would be phased out by March 5, 2018, eliminating recipient protections against deportation and revoking their work permits.

As that deadline approached, Republican and Democratic lawmakers rushed to propose bills that would allow DACA recipients to remain in the United States.

In conversations with lawmakers and reporters in 2018, Trump said he was open to negotiating a deal that would pave the way to citizenship for DACA recipients as long as it was coupled with funding from the border security.

As I have made very clear today, our country needs the security of the southern border wall, which must be part of any DACA approval.

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

The Trump White House has offered a path to citizenship for people brought to the United States illegally as children in exchange for legal immigration restrictions and $25 million in border security funding, according to the Associated Press. By its own calculations, the White House said it would affect 1.8 million people.

Trump “wants to provide legal status to DACA recipients and certain other illegal immigrants eligible for DACA,” said a January 2018 White House fact sheet outlining the proposal, “to encompass a total population of approximately 1 .8 million people”.

The path to citizenship would take between 10 and 12 years and include work and study requirements.

The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, said it was unclear how the administration reached that 1.8 million figure. Based on its own estimates, the group said there are around 1.8 million people who may be eligible for initial protections under the proposal. However, the number who could eventually become citizens would depend on requirements that the White House has not specified.

The Trump campaign did not respond to our request for comment.

Two bills benefited less than 2 million people, DeSantis backed one of them

Beyond his proposal, Trump called on Congress to find solutions. Two immigration bills introduced by a lawmaker, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., were at stake.

In a May 25 interview with Newsmax, DeSantis pointed to the “Goodlatte II bill in 2018” as evidence that Trump supported the 2 million immigrant amnesty.

In 2018, Goodlatte introduced the “Securing Americas Future Act of 2018”, known as Goodlatte I, and the “Border Security and Immigration Reform Act of 2018”, known as Goodlatte II.

Both bills increased border security through technology and barriers and reduced legal immigration. The bills also attempted to help people who entered the United States illegally as children.

Under Goodlatte I, DACA recipients would be eligible to apply for three-year renewable nonimmigrant legal status. However, this status would not pave the way for them to citizenship.

DeSantis voted in favor of Goodlatte I. This bill would be considered an amnesty under the most conservative definition, as it offered a form of relief to a group of people who entered the United States illegally.

DeSantis voted against Goodlatte II, a compromise between conservative and moderate Republicans. Under this bill, a larger group of immigrants who arrived in the United States illegally as children could apply for the same legal status as nonimmigrants. However, this status would last for six years and they could eventually apply for citizenship.

Neither bill passed the House.

It’s unclear exactly how many people these bills would have affected, but we couldn’t find any estimates that put it at 2 million.

The Migration Policy Institute calculated that, at most, the Goodlatte II bill would grant temporary legal status to around 1.25 million people, the majority of whom would eventually become eligible for citizenship. Nearly 600,000 people would have been eligible under the more conservative bill, Goodlatte I.

The Libertarian Cato Institute had a much lower estimate. He said the Goodlatte II bill would likely give temporary status to around 822,000 people and result in citizenship for around 420,000. The Cato Institute did not provide estimates for the stricter legislation.

Trump has sent mixed messages about his support for the bills.

In a June 15, 2018, interview with Fox News, Trump said he had reviewed both bills and would “definitely not sign” the one that paved the way for citizenship. Later in the day, the White House backtracked on Trump’s comments, saying he would sign either bill.

On June 27, 2018, the day the House voted on the bill that paved the way for citizenship, Trump tweeted his support: “HOUSE REPUBLICANS SHOULD PASS STRONG BUT FAIR IMMIGRATION BILL , KNOWN AS THE GOODLATTE II.

Three days after that bill failed, Trump cooled his support for the bills.

“I never pushed Republicans in the House to vote for the immigration bill, whether it was GOODLATTE 1 or 2, because it could never have gotten enough Democrats as long as there was the 60 vote threshold,” Trump tweeted on June 30, 2018.

Our decision

DeSantis said Trump “wanted to amnesty 2 million illegal aliens in 2018 when he was president.”

In January 2018, Trump proposed a plan that would pave the way for citizenship for 1.8 million people brought to the United States illegally as children in exchange for legal immigration restrictions and $25 million in funding for border security. It came after his administration tried to end DACA and lawmakers proposed ways to keep DACA recipients in the United States.

As related bills progress through Congress, Trump has back and forth on his support for a bill that would pave the way to citizenship for DACA recipients. At the time, think tanks estimated that 420,000 to 1.25 million people would have been eligible for citizenship under this proposal.

DeSantis’ statement is accurate but requires clarification or additional information. We rate it mostly true.

