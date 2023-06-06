The Indonesian national indoor hockey team is happy to be appreciated by Jokowi





Jakarta – Interior Back Timnas Indonesian men with athletes SEA Games 2023 other sports branches visit the State Palace to meet the President Joko Widodo. They love their hard work appreciated. Indonesian floor hockey has won the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia and that’s a new story. The players met Jokowi accompanied by the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Dito Ariotedjo. On this occasion, Indonesian floor hockey players hoped to be appointed civil servants (ANS). The coach of the Indonesian men’s national indoor hockey team, Abdul Haq Habibur Rohim, revealed it. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “By shaking hands with Mr. President Jokowi, I expressed my desire to become ASN. I am grateful and thank Mr. President Jokowi and Mr. Menpora Dito Ariotedjo. Moreover, I who already have a wife and children, I have so far only relied on the hockey coaching profession in Gresik, East Java, without a permanent job. I feel relieved,” Habibur Rohim said in a statement. Press. The captain of the Indonesian national men’s indoor hockey team, Revo Priliandro, also expressed his joy. Jokowi’s appreciation became an incentive to be able to move on. “Thank you, Mr. President Jokowi and Mr. Menpora Dito Ariotedjo for appreciating the achievements of the Indonesian men’s national indoor hockey team, which made history for the first time by becoming champions of the SEA Games by beating the Malaysia in the final,” Revo said. Priliandro. “We want to focus on training to achieve higher results on the international stage,” he said. Indonesian Hockey Federation (PP FHI) Central Board Secretary General Yasser Arafat Suaidy also thanked President Jokowi and Menpora Dito Ariotedjo for appreciating the achievements of the men’s national indoor hockey team. “Indonesia’s hockey achievements have improved a lot since being managed by Dharma Raj. And I hope the government can fulfill their wish to become an Indonesian citizen,” Yasser added. Watch the video “ Anies hopes the voice of concern over Jokowi’s Cawe-Cawe effect doesn’t happen“

