Erdogan announces the appointment of a new government





Erdogan reshuffled much of his cabinet, just hours after being sworn in as president to begin a term that extends his rule into a third decade

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Mehmet Simsek as Treasury and Finance Minister, the most senior appointment in a renewed cabinet that will face the challenge of restoring investor confidence after the election. In an announcement on Saturday, the country’s longest-serving leader reshuffled much of his cabinet, just hours after being sworn in as president to begin a term that extends his rule into a third decade. Simsek’s choice hands the reins of the economy to an advocate of conventional politics and likely signals a change from the unorthodox measures of Turkish leaders who have been blamed for runaway inflation and an exodus of foreign money. In his first remarks after the appointment, Simsek hinted at a return to conventional politics. Turkey has no choice but to return to rational politics, he said at the handover ceremony in Ankara. Transparency, predictability, consistency and compatibility with international standards will be the fundamental principles. In another key pick, Erdogan appointed the country’s spy chief Hakan Fidan as foreign minister to oversee a budding diplomatic thaw with the Arab world and take charge of Turkey’s outreach to NATO allies. , including the United States and neighboring Greece. New collection Erdogan won 52.2% in a runoff last week to secure a new five-year term. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was among the dignitaries who attended Saturday’s inauguration ceremony in Ankara, as was Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. In unveiling his new range, Erdogan seeks to turn the page on a cost of living crisis as the pound tumbles to record lows and investors await clarity on the way forward for the £900bn economy. dollars (839 billion). The cabinet due to meet with Erdogan on Tuesday is expected to normalize economic and foreign policies while focusing on trying to wrest some of the country’s biggest cities from the opposition in local elections next March. Simsek, 56, is a former Merrill Lynch strategist who worked as both finance minister and deputy prime minister in Erdogan’s former cabinets. His role will be crucial if Erdogan achieves the goal of restoring control of Istanbul and Ankara, ambitions that hinge on stabilizing the pound and inflation after years of unorthodox moves that gave the prioritizing economic growth above all else. On the diplomatic front, Ankara’s government has also come under pressure from Washington to fast-track the ratification of Sweden’s bid for NATO membership before potentially receiving support from the US Congress. for Turkey’s purchase of American-made F-16 fighter jets. Erdogan has replaced 15 of his 17 cabinet members, with only tourism and health ministers retaining their posts. Yasar Guler has been named the new defense minister, while Cevdet Yilmaz will be the vice president. 2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.luxtimes.lu/world/turkey-s-erdogan-announces-new-cabinet/1588317.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos