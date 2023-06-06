Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf threatened to leave the party: Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said members of his party were forced out of the party by threatening to harm women in their families.

Sharing a screenshot of a text message claiming to be a former PTI member, Imran Khan took to Twitter and said, “This is the kind of pressure behind ‘forced divorces’.

“President sb, I endured a lot of pressure [To quit PTI]but it has now become unbearable. [The threats] have now gone beyond business for the women of my household. Now there’s no other way but to hold a press conference [and announcing dissociation from PTI]“, Imran Khan posted a screenshot of a text message written in Urdu with a translation for the same.

“I never thought this would happen. I have only 2 options now: either kill myself or hold a press conference. President, I have been with you since the beginning when you first challenged the ‘election of Mianwali’, the purported message continues.

With the exodus of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and Jahangir Tareen – the leader of the split party – bustling after the May 9 riots, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has predicted that three Dissident groups would emerge in the future and this would no longer be a threat to Pakistan’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan-based The News International reported.

“On the issue of Jahangir Tareen, the N-League should remain calm as our vote bank is not going anywhere,” Sanaullah said.

In Punjab, it is the PML-N against the PTI but after the riots of May 9, the situation had changed, he added.

“The PTI will be divided into two or three parts. One part will go to the PPP, the second part to Jahangir Tareen and the third part will remain with the PTI,” the interior minister predicted.

The arrest of Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 and the ensuing violent protests, in which unruly supporters and workers took storming and burning of state facilities across much of the country, sparked a mass exodus of leaders from the former ruling party.

Protests that lasted nearly three days also left at least eight dead and injured dozens more, with the incumbent coalition government suspending internet services and deploying army troops to maintain public order.

Following the unprecedented attacks on defense and public property, the crackdown was launched against the PTI to arrest the suspect involved in the vandalism, with the country’s top civil-military leadership pledging to try the rioters under the relevant laws of the country, including the law on the army.

Since then, several PTI leaders, including close aides to Khan, have announced their resignation from the party following the May 9 vandalism, with some blaming Khan’s policies for attacks on military installations. So far, more than 80 PTI leaders from all over the country have quit the party. Geo News reported.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/world-news/pakistan-tehreek-e-insaf-members-threatened-to-quit-party-imran-khan-123060600103_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos