Justice Department moves closer to possible indictment of Trump in probe into classified documents





WASHINGTON (AP) A federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump in Florida heard from at least one additional witness Wednesday amid signs that the Justice Department is heading for a possible indictment for the mishandling of classified documents by the former presidents.

Last week, his lawyers met with Justice Department officials to argue against an indictment; Trump posted social media posts in which he suggested he anticipated he might be indicted; and a former top official appeared before a grand jury in Miami, an indication, legal experts said, that prosecutors chose Florida over Washington as the appropriate location for the charges.

Additionally, multiple outlets reported Wednesday night that prosecutors recently sent Trump’s legal team a target letter, which is often, but not always, a precursor to criminal charges. The Department of Justice defines a target as someone whom prosecutors have substantial evidence related to a crime.

I think the signal is growing that the charges against the former president will be in Florida, said Brandon Van Grack, a former Justice Department prosecutor and key counsel for a previous team of special advocates who investigated Russia’s ties to the 2016 Trump campaign.

Trump’s attorneys did not return calls seeking comment. The Associated Press has not independently confirmed the existence of a target letter. A Trump spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied receiving a letter, and a Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

Earlier in the day, Taylor Budowich, who had served as Trump’s spokesperson after his presidency and now leads a pro-Trump super PAC, testified before the grand jury. He confirmed his appearance on Twitter, writing, Today, in what can only be described as a bogus and deeply disturbing effort to use government power to get Trump, I fulfilled a legal obligation to testify before a federal grand jury and I answered every question honestly.

Various witnesses, including Trump lawyers, aides close to the former president and Trump Organization officials, have appeared before the grand jury in Washington over the past year as part of an investigation into a Justice Department special counsel on Trump over the retention of hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and a potential obstruction of government efforts to recover the records.

But the existence of a separate grand jury in Florida adds a wrinkle to an investigation that has been largely shrouded in mystery and thought to be nearing the end. That suggests prosecutors may be moving towards criminal prosecution in Florida, where the documents were seized after Trump left the White House and where multiple alleged acts of obstruction occurred, rather than in Washington.

Although the bulk of the investigative work was done in Washington, prosecutors could simply read key testimony to the Florida grand jury or ask a summary witness to summarize all the key evidence, Van Grack said.

Trump’s attorneys met with Justice Department officials Monday, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, as part of an effort by the legal team to raise concerns about what they say was misconduct by the prosecutor and to try to argue against a possible indictment. After that meeting, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform in all caps: How can the DOJ possibly charge me, who did nothing wrong, when no other president has been charged.

He also phoned a radio show, where he confirmed the meeting with his lawyers and said: Well, I can just say this: they came in and they saw them and they said very unfair. No other president has ever been accused of something like this.

On Wednesday he posted a new message on social media saying: No one told me I was charged, and I shouldn’t be because I did NOTHING wrong, but I assumed for years I have been a target of the ARMED DOJ and FBI.

The investigation focused not only on possession of classified documents, including at the top-secret level, but also on Trump’s refusal to return the records when asked, and possible obstruction.

Last year, the FBI issued a subpoena for classified documents on the property, and after suspecting that Trump and his representatives had not turned over all the documents, came back with a search warrant and recovered 100 others with classification marks.

Beyond the Mar-a-Lago investigation, another investigation in Washington also led by Smith focuses on efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

