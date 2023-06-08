SECAF Reading List

Airmen and Guardians,

As we enter a new era of great power competition, it is crucial that we improve our understanding of our pace challenge – the People’s Republic of China (PRC). To that end, I am posting a reading list to provide suggested books to enhance our knowledge of China’s history, culture, society, strategy, and military modernization program – and their implications for the Air Force and Space Force.

From my own experience as an Army officer and member of the Senior Executive Service during the Cold War, I learned firsthand the importance of deepening one’s understanding of potential competitors. By studying the Soviet Union closely, we were able to better appreciate the motivations, strategic intent, operational methods and tactics. This, in turn, has helped us better prepare and prevent conflict. Our ability to anticipate and counter Soviet actions helped us to effectively deter and ultimately led to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Today we face a similar and in some ways greater challenge with China. The PRC’s rapid modernization of its military and increasingly assertive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region poses a significant challenge to US national interests, homeland security, and regional stability. There is no time to lose to complete this challenge. Studying and better understanding China is a prerequisite for making wise decisions on how best to deter and, if necessary, overcome our pace challenge.

I strongly encourage all Airmen and Guardians to invest time in reading through the books on this list. By doing so, you can improve your understanding of the challenges we face and become a stronger member of our One Team.

Thank you for your unwavering commitment to our nation. One team, one fight!



Frank Kendall

air force secretary