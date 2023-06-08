How Chris Christie and Donald Trump’s friendship blossomed, then soured





Their friendship began after an introduction by Donald Trump’s sister. It ended nearly 20 years later when Trump refused to concede the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Between the two, Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, and Trump had a relationship that could be genuinely warm, with discussions of politics and current affairs, and at other times transactional.

Christie gave Trump a boost by endorsing his 2016 candidacy after ending his own bid for the Republican nomination, then dragged him into the debates and led his first presidential transition team. In return, Trump passed him on for the roles of vice president and attorney general.

Trump eventually turned to Christie for further advice while in office. But halfway through the presidency, Christie seemed content to be on the outside.

Their last exchange took place in August 2021, according to a person briefed on the matter, when the former president asked an aide to send Christie a testy message.

Now they have entered a new chapter: open hostility. Christie announced his second presidential campaign Tuesday in New Hampshire, aimed at preventing Trump from a second term in the White House.

I think he’s a coward and I think he’s a Putin puppet, Christie said, speaking to Tory radio host Hugh Hewitt recently, about the man he once backed .

Here’s a look back at how their relationship grew, flourished and then faded.

Christie was an American lawyer in New Jersey, where Trump still had casinos, when the two men first dined together.

That May 2002 introduction over dinner came through an intermediary, Maryanne Trump Barry, Trump’s older sister, who was a federal judge in the state at the time and described Trump to Christie as my little brother. In Christies 2019 memoir, Let Me Finish, he wrote his first impressions of Trump, who in two years would begin his run as star of reality TV show The Apprentice.

Donald had opinions, Christie wrote. He was pompous. He was entertaining. He talked about his business with infectious enthusiasm and considerable detail. I came away with the impression that the public Donald and the private Donald were one.

It soon became clear that Christie could one day be a candidate for governor. He won the job on his first attempt, in 2009, two years before Trump considered running for the White House against President Barack Obama.

The two men knew each other the way prominent figures in the New York media market tend to do: casually, with paths that crossed periodically.

In 2015, Christie and Trump ended up declaring presidential candidacies.

Christie, then hobbled by Bridgegate’s political retribution scandal, had nonetheless shaped a national political brand as an outspoken candidate.

By contrast, some viewed Trump as a sideshow that would eventually fade, even as he was leading in the polls. At the time, Trump told Christie privately that he did not expect his campaign to last beyond October 2015.

Their relationship began to be tested. Two months after Trump entered the race, Christie told Fox News that the New York businessman didn’t have the temperament or experience to be president. Trump mocked Christie for her absence from New Jersey, where he was still governor.

In the end, Trump eclipsed his new rival and all other rivals with a relentless stream of inflammatory statements, including a proposal to ban Muslims from entering the country.

Trump has kept his most hostile beards for candidates other than Christie. In turn, the governor fired his most aggressive shot at Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida during a debate in New Hampshire shortly before the states’ primary, mocking him for a memorized 25-second speech.

But after betting on New Hampshire, Christie finished a dismal sixth and dropped out of the race.

When Trump won the South Carolina primary, Christie told his allies that the writing was on the wall, it was clear Trump was well on his way to becoming the nominee.

I’m proud to be here to endorse Donald Trump for president of the United States, Christie said at an endorsement event in Florida in February 2016, as amazed reporters watched him praise Trump’s candidacy. After Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, Christie was one of the first prominent Republicans to endorse Trump at a time when the party leadership was still trying to halt his rise.

Soon, Christie was a key adviser to Trump. He was also for a time considered a potential running mate, but some of Trump’s advisers, including family members, objected. (Christie had also sued the father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner years earlier, and Kushner was opposed to Christie’s selection.)

Trump ultimately chose then-Indiana Governor Mike Pence, who was introduced to Trump by Christie.

Trump tried to keep Christie on the hook, the former governor wrote in his memoir, insisting in a phone call to Christie that he hadn’t decided on his running mate yet, even as he planned to fly Pence in New York for a press conference.

Christie led Trump’s preparations for the general election debates against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate. But after the release in October 2016 of a recording in which Trump described grabbing women by their genitals, Trump privately claimed that Christie had not been vocally supportive of him.

Christie also served as head of his transition team, a job he was removed from shortly after Election Day by Kushner; Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist; and Reince Priebus, who would become Trump’s first White House chief of staff.

Trump asked Christie to lead a task force on opioids, an issue that concerned Christie as governor. Christie was also reportedly a personal favorite of Trump’s wife, Melania.

But Trump decided not to give him the post of attorney general, which went to the sessions. Instead, Christie said, the president offered him various roles at different times, including secretary of labor and secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump also took a suggestion from Christie as to who could replace fired FBI Director James Comey. It was Christies’ lawyer during the Bridgegate scandal, Christopher Wray, who was appointed and remains at the top of the agency. Trump soon began complaining that Wray wasn’t doing what he wanted at the agency and blamed Christie for a nomination Trump had offered.

Christie considered himself to succeed John F. Kelly as Trump’s chief of staff in late 2018 after Trump offered Christie the job. By then, it had become clear that Trump was going through staffers and quickly firing them.

In February 2020, Trump pardoned a former chief software officer Christie had lobbied for.

That year, Christie wrote Trump a lengthy note explaining how to handle the coronavirus pandemic. He was ignored.

Trump brought in Christie again for debate prep, and some of his aides blamed Christie when Trump’s initial debate against Biden was disastrous. (Trump appeared physically ill during the debate and may have already been affected by the coronavirus; news of his COVID diagnosis came days later.)

When Trump and Christie were hospitalized with severe bouts of COVID shortly after that debate, Trump called his debate coach at the hospital. Are you going to say you got it from me? Trump asked Christie, the former governor later recounted in his second book, Republican Rescue. They both recovered, but Christie made it clear he thought he should have worn a mask during prep sessions, angering Trump.

Hours after Election Day ended, when Trump gave a speech claiming widespread fraud, then-ABC News contributor Christie said on-air that Trump had to provide evidence.

In an interview with The New York Times in November 2022, Christie said he last spoke with Trump in December 2020, after the president saw him mocking Trump’s legal team on TV. . Christie told him he should concede the election to Biden and welcome the president-elect to the White House.

He told me he would never, ever, ever, ever do that, Christie said. And that was the last time we spoke to each other.

In 2021, Trump described Christie as an opportunist to a reporter. Four months later, he asked an aide to send Christie a printout of a tweet from Christie related to the pardon he had requested for the former software manager. Chris, he wrote, according to the person knowledgeable about it, How Quickly People (Some) Forget – Best Wishes, along with his signature.

Christie responded cordially, wishing Trump well.

