Politics
Boris Johnson hosted a friend at Checkers while Covid rules are in place
Oris Johnson and his wife Carrie hosted a close friend at Checkers in May 2021 for one night while some Covid-19 restrictions were still in place, reports say.
A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said the visit was entirely legal, after The Guardian newspaper reported that event organizer Dixie Maloney stayed at the Grace and Favor country residence on 7 May 2021.
At this point, indoor mixing between different households was not allowed.
Exceptions to this included reasonably necessary gatherings for work and childcare purposes. The Guardian cited sources suggesting Ms Maloney was allowed to be there for childcare reasons as Ms Symonds was pregnant.
Under the rules at the time, a gathering could be considered reasonably necessary to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, a definition which under the legislation included anyone who was pregnant.
A spokesperson for the former Prime Minister said: This was entirely legal and covered by the relevant provisions of the Covid regulations, as The Guardians report makes clear.
To suggest otherwise is totally wrong.
There had been speculation that Ms Maloney was involved in some of the planning for the couple’s wedding.
In a statement to the newspaper, a spokesperson for her said: Ms Maloney took her obligations under the relevant Covid restrictions very seriously. She wouldn’t have done anything at the relevant time if she hadn’t honestly believed it was legal to do so.
Ms Maloney has never been formally hired to work for Boris or Carrie Johnson, and she has never held a public role, whether in government or otherwise.
A decision last month to escalate concerns about the events at Checkers and Downing Street to the police, following a review of the former Prime Minister’s official diary, has led to fresh questions for Mr Johnson and the ministers.
Entries in the former prime minister’s official diary reportedly revealed visits by friends to Checkers during the pandemic and new allegations about his behavior in Downing Street.
Cabinet Office officials have raised concerns with the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police after the new information came to light during a review by taxpayer-funded lawyers ahead of the public Covid inquiry.
Mr Johnson, who believes he is the victim of a seam, dropped government-appointed lawyers representing him in the Covid inquiry after the dismissal.
It came as he awaited the verdict from the Commons Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the partygate scandal.
The Liberal Democrats attacked Mr Johnson after the latest report. Deputy Chief Daisy Cooper said: We were all wondering what more it would take for Rishi Sunak to finally take down Johnson’s taxpayer-funded legal bill.
Almost every day of this government brings more stories of Tory scandals and scandals, as the problems facing the country get worse and worse.
Meanwhile, the Times newspaper has reported that Rishi Sunak is set to accept Mr Johnson’s long-awaited resignation honors list, with the paper reporting it could be released within weeks with the current Prime Minister in hopes to clean the bridges.
It has been suggested that Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries is in the running for a peerage as part of the honors list.
We strictly do not comment on honours, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-the-guardian-chequers-rishi-sunak-carrie-johnson-b1086358.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mike Pence slams former boss Donald Trump at presidential campaign launch
- Boris Johnson hosted a friend at Checkers while Covid rules are in place
- Mumbaikar (2023) – Bollywood Movie Mp4 Mkv Download
- » Union women’s hockey senior King will return for one more season
- Angelina Jolie and Chlo seamlessly integrate sustainability into their fashion collaboration
- Security expert tweet forces major changes to Google’s email authentication
- Strathclyde rises in UK university rankings
- PM Modi to address American Indians in Washington on June 23: Community leader
- Casino heist team arrested in North Hollywood guard murder – NBC Los Angeles
- Stock market today: Asian stocks slide after Wall Street tech selloff
- How India can become a hotbed of EV innovation, ET Auto
- More than 250 rental homes are under development in Vancouver