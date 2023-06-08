Boris Johnson hosted a friend at Checkers while Covid rules are in place

B Oris Johnson and his wife Carrie hosted a close friend at Checkers in May 2021 for one night while some Covid-19 restrictions were still in place, reports say.

A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said the visit was entirely legal, after The Guardian newspaper reported that event organizer Dixie Maloney stayed at the Grace and Favor country residence on 7 May 2021.

At this point, indoor mixing between different households was not allowed.

Exceptions to this included reasonably necessary gatherings for work and childcare purposes. The Guardian cited sources suggesting Ms Maloney was allowed to be there for childcare reasons as Ms Symonds was pregnant.

Under the rules at the time, a gathering could be considered reasonably necessary to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, a definition which under the legislation included anyone who was pregnant.

A spokesperson for the former Prime Minister said: This was entirely legal and covered by the relevant provisions of the Covid regulations, as The Guardians report makes clear.

To suggest otherwise is totally wrong.

There had been speculation that Ms Maloney was involved in some of the planning for the couple’s wedding.

In a statement to the newspaper, a spokesperson for her said: Ms Maloney took her obligations under the relevant Covid restrictions very seriously. She wouldn’t have done anything at the relevant time if she hadn’t honestly believed it was legal to do so.

Ms Maloney has never been formally hired to work for Boris or Carrie Johnson, and she has never held a public role, whether in government or otherwise.

A decision last month to escalate concerns about the events at Checkers and Downing Street to the police, following a review of the former Prime Minister’s official diary, has led to fresh questions for Mr Johnson and the ministers.

Entries in the former prime minister’s official diary reportedly revealed visits by friends to Checkers during the pandemic and new allegations about his behavior in Downing Street.

Cabinet Office officials have raised concerns with the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police after the new information came to light during a review by taxpayer-funded lawyers ahead of the public Covid inquiry.

Mr Johnson, who believes he is the victim of a seam, dropped government-appointed lawyers representing him in the Covid inquiry after the dismissal.

It came as he awaited the verdict from the Commons Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about the partygate scandal.

The Liberal Democrats attacked Mr Johnson after the latest report. Deputy Chief Daisy Cooper said: We were all wondering what more it would take for Rishi Sunak to finally take down Johnson’s taxpayer-funded legal bill.

Almost every day of this government brings more stories of Tory scandals and scandals, as the problems facing the country get worse and worse.

Meanwhile, the Times newspaper has reported that Rishi Sunak is set to accept Mr Johnson’s long-awaited resignation honors list, with the paper reporting it could be released within weeks with the current Prime Minister in hopes to clean the bridges.

It has been suggested that Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries is in the running for a peerage as part of the honors list.

We strictly do not comment on honours, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said.