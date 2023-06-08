Mike Pence slams former boss Donald Trump at presidential campaign launch





Former US Vice President Mike Pence opened his bid for the Republican presidential nomination with a strong denunciation of former President Donald Trump, accusing his running mate of abandoning conservative principles and failing to his duty on January 6, 2021.

Key points: Mike Pence says Donald Trump asked him to choose between himself and the US constitution. Mr. Pence is a conservative who supports a nationwide ban on abortion. He joins Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie and others in the running.

Mr Pence became the first vice president in modern history to challenge the president under whom he served.

He said Mr Trump disqualified himself when he insisted Mr Pence had the power to keep him in office even if he had not.

Mr. Trump, he said, “endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill” on January 6.

“But the American people deserve to know that on that day President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and our constitution. Now voters will face the same choice,” he said.

“I believe that anyone who puts themselves above the constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put themselves above the constitution should never be president of the States again. -United.”

Mr. Pence has spent much of the past two and a half years criticizing Mr. Trump, trying to navigate his political future in a party that has been transformed in Mr. Trump’s image.

Donald Trump is currently leading in the polls for the Republican nomination. (Reuters: Octavio Jones)

But on Wednesday, as he addressed voters for the first time as a declared candidate, he did not hold his tongue.

He accused the former president of having abandoned the conservative values ​​on which he ran, in particular on abortion.

Mr Pence, who backs a nationwide ban on the procedure, said: ‘After leading the most pro-life administration in American history, Donald Trump and others in this race are stepping down from the cause of death. unborn child. The sanctity of life has been our party’s call for half a century long before Donald Trump was a part of it. Now he treats it as an inconvenience, even blaming our election losses in 2022 of overthrowing Roe v Wade.

Mr Trump declined to say what limits he supports domestically and blamed the rhetoric of some midterm candidates for their losses last November.

Mr Pence also lamented the current policy of “grievances and grievances”, saying the country needs leaders who know the difference between the “politics of outrage and toughness”.

“We will restore a threshold of civility in public life,” he said.

The Republican race includes Mr. Trump, who is leading in early polls, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who remains second, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

A CNN poll taken last month found that 45% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they would not support Mr. Pence under any circumstances. Only 16% said the same about Mr. Trump.

Mr Pence’s campaign will test the party’s appetite for a socially conservative, mild-mannered and deeply religious candidate who has criticized the populist wave that has swept his party under Mr Trump.

And it will show whether Mr. Pence has a political future when many in his party still believe Mr. Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and that Pence had the power to overturn the election results, won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-06-08/mike-pence-slams-trump-at-campaign-launch-presidential-race/102453682

