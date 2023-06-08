US partners with drone fleets from Taiwan and Japan to share real-time data





The United States, Taiwan and Japan are to share real-time data from naval reconnaissance drones, according to four people familiar with the project, demonstrating Washington’s efforts to strengthen coordination in the event of a Chinese attack in Taiwan. US defense contractor General Atomics is to deliver four MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones to Taipei starting in 2025. The maritime variant of the Reaper drone that the US Air Force has used extensively in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria , it can find, track and target enemy ships and radars. This capability would be crucial in a war against Taiwan, a scenario in which Chinese warships and submarines would operate around the island. It could also improve the ability of Taiwan and its neighbors to get a complete, real-time picture of peacetime People’s Liberation Army Navy movements in the First Island Chain, which stretches from Japan in the Philippines. Four people familiar with the sale of the MQ-9 said Washington would allow the aircraft to be integrated into the same system that US forces in the region and Japan’s Self-Defense Force will use. This would allow the United States and its allies and partners to observe the same information collected by unmanned aerial vehicles simultaneously, a configuration called the common operational picture. We will take a hands-on approach to ensure the integration happens as quickly as possible, a person briefed on the project said. Including Taiwan in the interoperability structures between the US military and its allies is extremely sensitive. Washington ended its mutual defense treaty with Taipei when it transferred diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979. China frequently accuses the United States of causing tensions by interfering in Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory and threatened to take by force. Sharing data between Japan and Taiwan, between Taiwan and the Philippines, between the United States and the three, is so crucial, but it is also one of the big taboos because China will see it as an escalation, said a senior US military official. . The Pentagon declined to comment. Taiwan’s presidential office declined to comment on the matter. A military official involved in the planning said Taiwanese forces would be trained in the use of the drone system along with their American and Japanese counterparts. The MQ-9 is a relatively new system in this theatre, and we have been working to start developing a network of M-Q9 orbits with our partners here, much like we have in the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere in Europe. said Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder, who retired last year as chief of U.S. Marine Corps forces in the Indo-Pacific. Recommended Once the Marine Corps receives its first MQ-9s in Hawaii and the US Air Force receives clearance to fly them out of Japan, and the Japanese Coast Guard and Navy begin deploying the drones, allies will begin to explore how to build a common operating picture. , he added. Heino Klinck, a former senior Pentagon official for Asian affairs, said linking intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems offered a clear advantage. The ever-increasing aggression and incursion of People’s Liberation Army assets into the Taiwanese and Japanese air defense identification areas certainly present a clear argument for increased cooperation between the armed forces of the two and other like-minded stakeholders, including the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/bde0db76-a7f8-4ecd-b5d5-03de0b5a8659 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos