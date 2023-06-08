Rishi Sunak expected to endorse Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list

RishiSunak is to wave Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list, despite warnings it will trigger a double by-election.

Whitehall sources have said that after months of delay, Downing Street is close to signing the list drawn up by the former Prime Minister when he left office last summer.

Former Cabinet ministers Nadine Dorries and Sir Alok Sharma will both receive peerages, triggering awkward by-elections for the Tories. A plan devised by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case for them to postpone their peerage until next year’s general election has been rejected by Lords authorities.

Sources said the list is due to be released this month around the time the House of Commons Privileges Committee is due to report on its investigation into whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament about Partygate.

Rishi Sunak is to wave Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list, despite warnings it will trigger a double by-election. The pair are pictured together in June 2020 at a rally in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street

Some allies of Mr Sunak (pictured today) had urged him to block Mr Johnson’s list But Tory strategists have warned the move risks sparking another civil war with Mr Johnsons supporters

Outgoing prime ministers have the right to bestow honors on their close allies after they leave, and Mr Johnson’s list is said to include around 50 names.

However, No10 is believed to have protested a plan to reward Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley, with a knighthood, and the proposal is likely to be scrapped.

A knighting project for his former communications director Guto Harri is also at risk of being downgraded after he published revelations of a rift with the future king over the government’s plan to send Channel migrants to Rwanda.

Some of Mr Sunak’s allies had urged him to block Mr Johnson’s list. But Tory strategists have warned the move risks sparking another civil war with Mr Johnson’s supporters.

Tory officials are hoping to hang on to the Mid-Bedfordshire seat held by Ms Dorries, where the former culture secretary won almost 60% of the vote in the last election with a majority of 24,000 over Labour.

The situation appears much more difficult in the constituency of Sir Aloks Reading West, a key Labor target where the former business secretary held a majority of just over 4,000 in 2019.