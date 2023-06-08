Can Erdogan get Turkey back on the rational path?

So he’s back. Again. Turkey’s longest-serving leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, now has another five years to lead his country. The question is, how far to take it?

Historians will one day grapple with what Erdoganism is and what it meant for Turkey, but, living it, it is clear that Erdogan has a politician’s gift for pivotal positions.

The days of zero problems with neighbors or the post-Arab Spring aspiration to sustain revolutionary fervor are over. One of these days, Erdogan might even take a trip to Damascus.

So what could the next half-decade hold for Turkey? Could he, as many of those European politicians that Erdogan angered hoped, lead the country back to some kind of orthodoxy, a rational political and economic path?

Start with economics, where the orthodox term is used or rather, as it applies to Economic views of Erdoganunorthodox.

Erdogan has long supported the idea that lower interest rates lead to lower inflation, the exact opposite of what is generally called orthodox economics. (This is why economies like the US and UK, struggling with rising inflation prices, have repeatedly raised, rather than lowered, interest rates .)

Immediately after the election, Turkey watchers were delighted to see Mehmet Simsek, former finance minister until 2015 when Erdogan began his unorthodox economic experiments, return as finance minister.

Simsek said in his first comments last week that Turkey would return rational ground. So far, so pleasant for the outside world. True, Erdogan also said in his first speech after taking the oath that inflation will go down but it was just far enough from his claim, pre-election, that he would keeplower interest ratesgive hope to investors. There was still this pivot.

Refugee crisis

So what about Turkey’s foreign policy? One thing that won’t change is the Syrian refugee crisis which, with Erdogan still in charge, will continue at much the same pace, perhaps accelerated slightly if he manages to get Damascus to play.

What will not happen, like his adversary Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been hired during the campaign, it is the mass deportation of millions of Syrians. That, at least for European leaders fear of a new wave of migrationcounts as “rational”.

There will also be no attempt to claim or recover, according to its historical perspective a leadership role in the wider Middle East. Revolutionary fervor left the capitals of the Middle East, replaced by a yearning for quiet economic cooperation and an end to regional wars. Erdogan, already keen to woo Riyadh, will be back in the capitals of the Arab Gulf region before the end of the year.

When it comes to relations with the West, things get complicated and it all depends on what an orthodox approach to foreign policy means.

Sweden’s application for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a good example. When Finland and Sweden first applied to join the alliance just over a year ago, nearly all members agreed. Turkey was the recalcitrant few, using him as a opportunity to negotiate with Stockholm over what Ankara sees as a lenient stance towards Kurdish militant groups.

The same happened with the Ukrainian conflict, of which Swedish membership was a consequence. Again, NATO expected Turkey to follow the West’s lead and line up against Russia. Instead, Turkey took more independent approachrefraining from imposing sanctions on Russia while supplying its powerful military drones to Ukraine.

In some respects, this approach has paid off as Turkey negotiated agrain dealwith Russia which allowed Ukraine to export wheat, corn and barley, providing Kiev with a lifeline during the war. But this diplomatic victory does not compare to the position of its NATO allies.

Independent foreign policy

This independence, or at least its pursuit, is what comes closest to Erdoganism in foreign policy.

This is what the discourse on a resurgence of Ottoman tendencies has often overlooked. Modern Turkey, as it prepares for its second century after independence, is not an imperial country in search of an empire. But neither is it just another European or Asian country.

Under Erdogan, Turkey aspires to be an independent country, capable of remaining a core element of NATO but maintaining relations with Russia; to be able to claim membership of the European Union while extending its influence in the Middle East.

If an orthodox foreign policy simply means following what is decided in the major capitals of Europe and the United States, then Turkey will certainly not follow it.

This independence, of course, goes both ways. What Erdogan calls the freedom to act, others call it unpredictability. Where he seeks ad hoc agreements, others seek stable alliances.

That, as the country and its neighbors prepare for Erdogan’s five more years in the presidency, is the one constant. Turkey, seen from abroad, can sometimes take the rational path but the only orthodoxy in Ankara is independence.

Faisal Al Yafai is currently writing a book on the Middle East and a frequent commentator for international television news channels. He has worked for news outlets such as The Guardian and the BBC, and has reported on the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa. Follow him on Twitter @FaisalAlYafai.