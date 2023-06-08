Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions PM Modi’s silence amid ongoing Manipur crisis





On June 7, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the huge disaster that has engulfed Manipur over the past few weeks. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Home Minister Amit Shah was late to Manipur after a month and the nation should be grateful for the small mercies. However, Jairam launched a series of attacks on Modi’s silence on the crisis and wrote on Twitter: “But why is the PM still silent? Why doesn’t he visit the state and launch- “Is there a call for reconciliation between the communities? Why can’t he at least encourage an all-party delegation to go to Manipur?” There seems to be no respite from the huge catastrophe that has engulfed Manipur over the past seven weeks. The Home Secretary surrendered belatedly after a month and the nation must be grateful for the small mercies. But why is the Prime Minister remaining silent? Why doesn’t he visit Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 7, 2023 This is not the first time the Congress leader has attacked the ruling BJP-led government. Also Read:Manipur: Notice of Nomination Sent to 10 Kuki-Chin MPs Following Separate Administration Request Earlier, the Congress leader claimed that 15 days after the horrific violence erupted in Manipur and the internet was banned again suspended for another five days, Prime Minister Modi did not deliver any message calling for the peace in the state. Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has appointed a commission of inquiry to investigate the incidents. The Manipur government had previously recommended the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952 to look into the causes and factors behind the crisis. The Commission of Inquiry, made up of eminent members, aims to thoroughly examine the incidents of violence in Manipur and shed light on their underlying causes. The commission is comprised of Honorable Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Gauhati, Himanshu Shekhar Das (IAS Retd.) and Aloka Prabhakar (IPS Retd.), bringing together a wealth of experience and expertise . The Commission is expected to submit its report to the central government within six months from the date of its first session. However, he may provide progress reports on any relevant issue before the stipulated deadline.

