Boris Johnson has given Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘carte blanche’ to be ‘back pain for…

Photo: Aliyah



Boris Johnson has given Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘carte blanche’ to be ‘a pain in the back of the Treasury and Rishi Sunak’, former No10 communications director Guto Harri has revealed.

Speaking on his Unprecedented podcast, Mr Harri said Jacob Rees-Mogg had been tasked with sweeping EU regulations after Brexit.

The Cabinet minister at the time warned that Rishi Sunak had “gone native” on Brexit politics, he said.

It came after the former prime minister previously clashed with then-Prince Charles over Rwanda’s migration policy.

“For Boris, the attitude of the future king was further proof that the British establishment was fundamentally appalled by Brexit and embarrassed by the attitude of the working masses who had voted for him,” Mr Harri said.

“He frequently raged against this vision of the establishment as he saw it in the arts, culture, the city, the civil service and the media, complaining once that the Financial Times hated Britain, and that their reporters would prefer us to be ruled by what he called “a junta of Belgian tax collectors.”

“There were also tensions within the Cabinet, even though most ministers had backed Brexit. And as these frustrations grew, the Prime Minister singled out Jacob Rees-Mogg for a plum job at heart from the Cabinet Office, at the heart of government with a brief to sweep away EU regulations.”

He continued: “I was in the room, the Cabinet Room, and Jacob Rees-Mogg was brought in, dressed as always impeccably, three-piece suit, very tall, very straight, sitting across from the Prime Minister, hilariously so chic that he made a more shambolic Boris sound, and indeed, sounded like, a bit of an eastern car dealership.

“But he is a man who commands respect and whether you agree with him or not, he is a man of deep principles. And he took the job with enthusiasm, immediately warming to his task.

“And he warned the Prime Minister that on Brexit he believed the government had gotten to the point where they were deliberately trying to keep the UK in, what he called, ‘the lunar orbit of the EU”. He warned that Chancellor Rishi Sunak was “indigenous”. Boris asked him to give him a “massive kick”.

“Jacob Rees-Mogg then warned that he should ‘walk on big toes’ in fact, ‘little toes’,” he added condescendingly, with a sort of dig at Rishi Sunak’s waist.

“And Boris, after a chuckle, gave him carte blanche to be a pain in the back for the Treasury and for Rishi Sunak. His words simply, ‘go for it’.”

Meanwhile, Mr Harri said tension between Mr Johnson and the then Prince of Wales, now king, over Rwanda’s migration policy had come to a head on the eve of a peak in the country.

“It’s not a good idea for an unelected royal to disagree with the elected government of the day, even though people might agree with the unelected royal. But on this one, the polls and the focus groups were pretty clear,” Harri said. said.

“Sending illegal migrants to Rwanda, believe it or not, seemed to be hugely popular. Not, however, with Prince Charles.

“And what was embarrassing was that Prince Charles had clearly said something, maybe inadvertently, but he had said something that had reached a journalist and that had been spread in all the newspapers, being very critical with respect to this policy.

“And this, believe it or not, was on the eve of a summit in one of God’s places on earth, Kigali in Rwanda, and the two were supposed to share a platform with one another. other.

“So there was a lot of back and forth between No10 and Clarence House trying to work out the choreography, how the two could share a stage and not get in each other’s way.

“And the tension was mounting as the rally got closer, the press was all over the place and off the record on his plane Prime Minister Boris had given this off the record briefing, where he had a dig on people who were, I mean the word qu he used was ‘condescending’.

“Condescending attitudes towards the Commonwealth, condescending attitudes towards countries like Rwanda that had come on in leaps and bounds. He never mentioned Prince Charles’s name, but he didn’t need to.

“The press was immediately on it, they put the puzzle together. And a situation that was always going to be awkward was potentially horrible now.”

“Again, there was a lot of back and forth to see how we could avoid an embarrassing moment. And finally, there was a public display of mutual respect.

“It was arranged, it was pretty well executed, Boris and Prince Charles showing admirable restraint, shaking hands, smiling at each other, getting along pretty well. But in private, and it didn’t happen. never said, they had a pretty frank exchange..

“Boris said to me immediately afterwards, ‘I went pretty hard at it.’ And he basically challenged the prince, ‘Did you actually do that?

“My understanding is that the man who is now King kind of went, ‘Well, maybe inadvertently, without intent, I may have said something that may have -be…’ Anyway, that was all Boris needed to hear.

“He then discussed their speeches as they were both scheduled to deliver speeches to the Commonwealth Heads of State Gathering.

“And Boris was talking about optimism, shared values, a bright future, with Britain wanting to be part of this club with all these booming economies and emerging democracies, some of which, of course, are long established.

“And Prince Charles wanted to talk about slavery. And the prime minister just couldn’t help it. He basically said to the future king, ‘I wouldn’t talk about slavery if I was you, or you’ll end up by having to sell the Duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations”.

“Imagine the prime minister saying that to the future king. I don’t think relations ever fully recovered.”