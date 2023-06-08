Whole swaths of Ukraine’s Kherson region under water after Governor’s Dam destroyed

NEW YORK: Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured over the East Coast and Midwest of the United States on Wednesday, blanketing the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, stalling flights at major airports, postponing games of Major League Baseball and urging people to fish in the age of the pandemic face masks.

Canadian officials have asked other countries for additional help to fight more than 400 fires nationwide that have already displaced 20,000 people. The air with dangerous levels of pollution has spread to the New York metropolitan area, central New York State and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Massive tongues of unhealthy air have spread as far as North Carolina and Indiana, affecting millions of people.

I can taste the air, Dr. Ken Strumpf said in a Facebook post from Syracuse, New York, which was wrapped in an amber sheet. The smoke, he said later over the phone, even made him a little dizzy.

The Air Quality Index, a measure of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for air pollution, has at times exceeded a staggering 400 in Syracuse, New York and the Valley of Lehigh in Pennsylvania. A level of 50 or less is considered good; anything over 300 is considered unsafe, while even healthy people are advised to reduce outdoor physical activity.

In Baltimore, Debbie Funk wore a blue surgical mask as she and her husband, Jack Hughes, walked daily around Fort McHenry, a national monument overlooking the Patapsco River. The air floated thick above the water, obscuring the horizon.

I went out this morning and it was like a puff of smoke, Funk said.

Canadian officials say this is shaping up to be the worst wildfire season ever. It started early in drier-than-usual terrain and picked up speed very quickly, depleting firefighting resources across the country, fire and environment officials said.

Smoke from fires in various parts of the country has spread across the United States since last month, but has intensified with recent blazes in Quebec, where about 100 were considered out of control on Wednesday, which, from disturbingly, was National Clean Air Day in Canada.

Smoke was so thick in downtown Ottawa, Canada’s capital, that office towers just across the Ottawa River were barely visible. In Toronto, Yili Ma said her hiking plans had been canceled and she was giving up restaurant patios, a beloved Canadian summer tradition.

I put my mask away for over a year, and now I put my mask on since yesterday, the 31-year-old lamented.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the province currently has the capacity to fight about 40 fires and the usual reinforcements from other provinces have been strained by conflagrations in Nova Scotia and elsewhere.

Spokeswoman for Canada’s Interagency Wildfire Center Jennifer Kamau said more than 950 firefighters and other personnel have arrived from the United States, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa , with more to come soon.

In Washington, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had sent more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada. Her administration has reached out to some US governors and local officials to provide assistance, she said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that he spoke by phone with Biden and thanked him for all the help Americans are providing as we continue to fight these devastating wildfires.

Northern Quebec’s largest town of Chibougamau, with a population of around 7,500, was evacuated on Tuesday, and Legault said the roughly 4,000 residents of the northern Cree town of Mistissini are likely to leave on Wednesday. But later in the day, Mistissini Chief Michael Petawabano said his community remained safe and asked residents to await instructions from Cree authorities.

Eastern Quebec received rain on Wednesday, but Environment Canada Montreal meteorologist Simon Legault said no significant rain was forecast for days in remote areas of central Quebec where the fires of forest are more intense.

U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Zach Taylor said current weather conditions in the central and eastern United States have essentially been engulfed in smoke. A little rain should help clear the air somewhat in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend or early next week, although more thorough relief will come from containing or extinguishing fires, he said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said one million N95 masks would be available at facilities across the state. New York City closed beaches and Mayor Eric Adams told residents to stay indoors as much as possible as smoke billowed over the horizon. The Bronx and Central Park zoos closed early and brought their animals inside.

The Federal Aviation Administration suspended some flights to LaGuardia Airport and slowed planes to Newark Liberty and Philadelphia because smoke limited visibility. It also contributed to delayed arrivals at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, where thick fog shrouded the Washington Monument and forced the cancellation of outdoor tours.

Major League Baseball has postponed games in New York and Philadelphia, and even a WNBA indoor game in Brooklyn has been canceled.

On Broadway, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer struggled to breathe and left Prima Facie matinee after 10 minutes; the show rebooted with a one-liner, the show’s publicists said. Hamilton and Camelot have canceled Wednesday night performances, with Hamilton publicists saying deteriorating air quality is preventing a number of our artists from performing. In Central Park, popular outdoor performances of Shakespeare in the Park have been postponed until Friday.

Schools in several states have canceled sports and other outdoor activities, moving recess indoors. Live horse racing was canceled Wednesday and Thursday at Delaware Park in Wilmington. Organizers of Global Running Day, a virtual 5K, advised attendees to adjust their plans based on air quality.

New Jersey closed state offices early, and some political protests in locations from Manhattan to Harrisburg, Pa., were moved indoors or postponed. Striking Hollywood writers have been pulled from picket lines in the New York metropolitan area.

The smoke has exacerbated the health problems of people such as Vicki Burnett, 67, who suffers from asthma and has had severe bouts of bronchitis.

After taking his dogs out Wednesday morning in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Burnett said, I walked in and started coughing and went back to bed.

Still, she emphasized that she cares about Canadians, not just herself.

It’s unfortunate, and I have some issues for it, but there should be help for them, she said.

Gillies reported from Toronto. Associated Press reporters Randall Chase in Dover, Delaware, contributed; Michael Hill in Albany, New York; David Koenig in Dallas; Aamer Madhani in Washington; Brooke Schultz in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Lea Skene in Baltimore; Carolyn Thompson in Buffalo, New York; Ron Todt in Philadelphia; Corey Williams in West Bloomfield, Michigan; and Ron Blum, Mark Kennedy, Jake Offenhartz, Karen Matthews and Julie Walker in New York.