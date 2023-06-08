Donald Trump News Today: Prosecutors prepare to ask grand jury to indict Trump in classified documents case





The Justice Department is preparing to ask a Washington, D.C. grand jury to indict former President Donald Trump for violating the Espionage Act and obstructing justice as early as Thursday, adding even more weight to the case. legal baggage that Mr Trump faces as he campaigns for his party nomination in next year’s presidential election.

The Independent has learned that prosecutors are prepared to ask grand jurors to approve an indictment against Mr. Trump for violating a part of the US criminal code known as Section 793, which prohibits collecting, transmitting or lose any national defense information.

Mr. Trump reacted to the news on Wednesday by saying no one told me I was charged, and I shouldn’t be because I did NOTHING wrong.

It comes as Mr Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, reportedly agreed to plead guilty to several federal charges. A separate grand jury meeting in Florida also heard evidence as part of the investigation into the documents.

Meanwhile, the former president faces more competition in his quest to return to the White House in 2024.

The white-haired conservative Republican spoke Wednesday in Ankeny, Iowa, as he officially began his quest for the White House. His campaign launch came less than 24 hours after another Republican, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, also entered the race.

In Iowa, Mr Pence spoke of his longstanding opposition to abortion rights and accused his former boss of walking away from the issue following the political fallout from the Dobbs decision that ended the Federal abortion rights protections.

After leading the most pro-life administration in American history, Donald Trump and others in that race are stepping back from the cause of unborn children, the former vice president has said.

The sanctity of life has been demanded by our parties for half a century long before Donald Trump was a part of it. Now he treats it like an inconvenience, even blaming election losses for toppling Roe v Wade.

Maroosha Muzaffar8 June 2023 08:30

1686207600VOICE: Mike Pence isn’t even a candidate for 2024. Why are we pretending?

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced his candidacy for president on Wednesday with more attention from the press than he is likely to receive from Republican voters.

On Wednesday night he will appear on CNN for a town hall, and this weekend he will venture to North Carolina to speak at the States Parties convention which will also feature the two leading candidates for the GOP nomination. , Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his former boss, former President Donald Trump.

Of course, like any presidential candidate, Mr. Pence has prepared for a race, released a memoir last year and campaigned for various Republican candidates midterm in 2022.

Earlier this year at the Gridiron dinner, that official gathering of the press and politicians that’s separated from the public eye that I’m never cool enough to get an invite to, he praised the media all castigating the former president, again attempting to separate himself from his former political benefactor.

Eric Garcia8 June 2023 08:00

1686205830Pence calls on DoJ not to indict Trump but stops short of saying he would forgive him if elected in 2024

The former vice president told a CNN town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, that he considers the handling of classified documents a very serious matter, but told host Dana Bash that federal prosecutors should leave Mr. Trump alone.

I hope not, I really would, he said when asked if DoJ special counsel Jack Smith should indict Mr. Trump over the documents found at his Mar-a estate. -The girlfriend.

I think that would be terribly divisive for the country at a time when the American people are suffering. This kind of action by the DoJ would only fuel further division in the country and send a terrible message to the rest of the world. I hope the DoJ thinks about it better and resolves this better than an indictment, he continued.

Despite this, Mr. Pence told the audience that no one was above the law and also admitted that he himself had no reason to have classified documents at his home in Indiana. .

Maroosha Muzaffar8 June 2023 07:30

Andrew Feinberg8 June 2023 07:00

1686202230Millionaires back Ron DeSantis but Trump backs growing, poll finds

The Florida governor is the preferred GOP candidate among millionaires, but support for Donald Trump among the wealthy is growing, according to a new poll.

The CNBC Millionaire Survey shows that 32% of Republicans with this status support the governor of Florida, up from 54% at the end of 2022.

Mr Trump now has the support of 28% of Republican millionaires, up from 17% last year, according to the poll.

Graeme Massie8 June 2023 06:30

1686200400GOP conservatives shut down House in protest over McCarthy-Biden debt deal, preparing for next budget brawl

In the fallout from the debt ceiling deal, Speaker Kevin McCarthy suddenly faces a new threat to his power as angry far-right Tories shut down the House chamber, reigniting their discontent with the compromise reached with President Joe Biden and demanding deeper spending cuts. before.

Barely a dozen Republicans, mostly members of the House Freedom Caucus, closed House business for a second day Thursday in protest at McCarthy’s leadership. Routine votes could not be held and a pair of pro-gas stove bills important to GOP activists were blocked. Some lawmakers asked if they could just go home.

McCarthy called the disruption healthy political debate, part of his way of taking risks to be a leader not too different, he said, from the spectacle of 15 votes it took in January for that he finally convinces his colleagues to elect him as president. With a wafer-thin majority in the GOP, a few Republicans wield outsized influence.

Andrew Feinberg8 June 2023 05:30

1686196800Separate Florida grand jury meeting also heard evidence

It is understood that prosecutors intend to ask the grand jurors to vote on the indictment on Thursday, but that vote could be delayed up to a week until the next grand jury meeting to allow for a presentation. complete evidence or to allow investigators to gather more evidence for presentation as needed.

A separate grand jury meeting in Florida also heard evidence as part of the investigation into the documents. This grand jury was assembled in part to overcome the legal problems posed by the fact that some of the crimes allegedly committed by Mr. Trump took place in this jurisdiction, and not in Washington. Under federal law, prosecutors must bring charges against federal defendants in the jurisdiction where the crimes took place.

Andrew Feinberg8 June 2023 05:00

1686195030Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon subpoenaed by Jack Smiths on Jan 6, report says

Donald Trump’s former White House adviser Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith as part of a grand jury in his investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a report.

The Washington DC grand jury is separated from the investigation into former presidents’ handling of classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House.

Bannon was sentenced in July 2022 on two charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the January 6 congressional committee.

In October, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols sentenced Bannon to four months in federal prison, but the sentence was suspended while he appeals his conviction.

Maroosha Muzaffar8 June 2023 04:30

1686193217Rishi Sunak not looking to meet Donald Trump due to busy schedule

Rishi Sunak not looking to meet Donald Trump due to busy schedule

The Prime Minister will meet President Joe Biden, who defeated Mr Trump in 2019, at the White House on Thursday and has already held talks with high-level political figures in Congress.

Mr Trump is widely seen as the favorite to secure the Republican nomination to run for president again in 2024, with Ron DeSantis seen as his main rival.

Mr DeSantis met two members of Mr Sunaks cabinet James Cleverly and Kemi Badenoch during a trip to the UK in April, forcing Downing Street to deny any favoritism for the Florida governor over the former president.

Mr. Sunak was asked why he did not seek to meet with Mr. Trump during his visit to Washington.

David Hughes8 June 2023 04:00

