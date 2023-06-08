Nine years of PM Modi: World sees India as development partner, says EAM S Jaishankar

Shedding light on India’s transformation on the global front under Prime Minister Modi’s nine years of leadership, EAM S Jaishankar said that much of the world looks to India as a development partner. He also pointed out that the world, especially the Global South, sees India as a development partner.

Much of the world sees us as a development partner, not just a development partner but a development partner that lives up to what the prime minister has said… Today the second image of the India is that of an economic collaborator,” the foreign minister said at Thursday’s press conference.

India has a significant economic impact which has been recognized globally. Global South sees India as a credible partner,” said S Jaishankar.

The External Affairs Minister’s remarks on India’s global progress came during a special briefing on nine years of foreign policy by Prime Minister Narendra Modis. Ministers of State V Muraleedharan, Meenakashi Lekhi and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra were also present.

He said, I think most of you would not dispute that of the many areas where there has been significant transformation, foreign policy would surely be one of them. This is reflected in the country’s higher position, greater influence, greater footprint, new concepts and stronger delivery. Now there are many ways to judge how foreign policy has changed, how it has worked, where has it had its most profound impact.”

To assess Indian foreign policy over the nine years, Jaishankar chose two broad themes as parameters.

The first theme being, How does the world view India today?” and the second, How has foreign policy affected the life of the ordinary citizen?”

The External Affairs Minister also said, “So what I’m presenting to you, in a sense, is an accumulation of our collective experiences. And if I had to pick them, the one I would probably start with would be how much the world today, especially the Global South, perceives India as a development partner, as a credible and effective development partner with delivery to the field.”

EAM Jaishankar then highlighted India’s development partnership in Namibia, Guyana, Mozambique, Kenya, Mauritius and even gave an example of how India gave Guyana ferry, rails in Mozambique, a textile factory in Kenya, a metro in Mauritius.

I returned yesterday morning from Namibia and inaugurated, formerly a Center of Excellence in Computing, which has been operating there for about a year and a half and the impact on the Namibian Technological University, by donating a Param Supercomputer, having trainers there, working with them, developing cybersecurity skills, developing entrepreneurial skills, promoting research,” Jaishankar said.

