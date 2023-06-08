Bidens’ foreign policy unnecessarily brings China and Russia into opposition, by Ivan Eland





Ivan Eland Tribune News Service

Joe Biden had a lot of foreign policy experience before he was elected president, but he’s definitely not Richard Nixon. Although Nixon had to resign for abusing his position, he was able to drive a wedge between the two great communist powers, Maoist China and the Soviet Union, in order to achieve more peaceful relations with the two countries. Nixon cleverly created competition between the two countries to improve relations with the United States or be isolated on the wrong side of the triangle. Unfortunately, Biden, despite his previous foreign policy moves, is doing the opposite by bringing China and Russia together in opposition to the United States. To be fair to Biden, Russia’s unwarranted and brutal invasion of Ukraine makes it difficult to restore relations with that nation in the short to medium term. (Although Bidens’ reiteration of George W. Bush’s 2008 promise to eventually admit Ukraine into NATO may have contributed to Vladimir Putin’s reckless and downright stupid decision to commit such aggression in Ukraine.) People also read… But then why does Biden continue to unnecessarily escalate tensions with China, which just leads him to provide more economic and diplomatic aid to Russia as the US tries to isolate the bear? ? Certainly, China is a much more powerful potential long-term threat to US global dominance (not necessarily US security) than Russia. However, the United States seems to want to deal with the Ukrainian problem first. It might be okay to threaten China with trade restrictions in the huge US market if it helps Russia with military or technology exports, but why encourage Chinese paranoia that a Russian loss in Ukraine will embolden the US to to increase the pressure to weaken China? Biden unwittingly stoked these Chinese fears during the recent G-7 summit of wealthy Western powers held in Japan, a historic rival of China by conclaves challenging China’s ambitious territorial claims in the South China Sea, economic coercion on developing countries and human rights policies in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Although Biden sought to lighten the mood at the summit by predicting better future relations with China, the Chinese only saw Western unity, flaunted on Asian soil, as the creation of a US-American power bloc. European-Japanese who would oppose him on Taiwan and these other contentious issues. perhaps morphing into a future NATO-like Asian alliance opposed to the rise of China. Even without a formal multilateral alliance in East Asia, US containment of rising China continued after the end of the Cold War by continuing and strengthening US bilateral alliances in Asia and increasing US military forces and allies deployed near China. Yet if China were to similarly deploy forces in Mexico and Canada, or even in Central America, the Caribbean or South America, the American security establishment would be apoplectic. Currently, China may be a global economic power, but it is not a global military power. It has few overseas bases and few military forces that could effectively project power around the planet, the United States has plenty of both. China has increased its military budget, but still spends only about a third of what the United States does each year and is only a regional power militarily. When US foreign policy pundits complain about the rise of China, they usually mean China’s beefed-up military measures in its neighborhood to defend against the intrusion of US aircraft carrier battle groups into the South and East China Seas. and China’s insidious economic penetration of the world. The latter involves trade that, unlike security interaction, is mutually beneficial (including for the United States) rather than a zero-sum project and the Belt and Road project in which China wastes simply its resources trying to gain amorphous, and often fleeting, influence in the developing world by building troublesome government-led infrastructure projects. Thus, Biden, instead of hyperventilating on a rising China, should clarify the Chinese threat and put it into perspective for the American people, which should allow President Biden to realize his prediction of a thaw in relations between the two countries. Perhaps a less threatened China would then be more inclined to pressure Russia to settle the Ukraine conflict instead of rallying alongside it to circle the wagons against the United States and the West. Ivan Eland is a senior researcher at the Independent Institute. Catch the latest opinions Get weekly opinion pieces, letters and editorials straight to your inbox!

