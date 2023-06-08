Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles continue to escalate





As former President Donald Trump enters his third consecutive presidential campaign, he faces more legal issues than ever. Not only does he face pending felony charges from the Manhattan District Attorney, but he also faces a federal investigation and a state investigation in Georgia.

This is on top of a civil case he lost last month which revealed he sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

Here is an overview of known investigations involving Trump.

Manhattan Silence Money Investigation

In April, Trump was charged with 34 counts related to a silent money scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Trump of withholding harmful information and illegal activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.

His office alleged three instances where Trump used catch-and-kill schemes to conceal information. These payments, according to Bragg, became illegal by allegedly making false entries in business records.

It could take months or even more than a year for Trump to stand trial.

In the meantime, both parties can prepare their cases and gather evidence that could be used for the trial.

Investigation of confidential DOJ files

Ava-joye Burnett of Scripps News reported on Tuesday that a grand jury investigating the Trump-related classified documents case reconvened in Washington, DC, after a hiatus.

The activity came a day after lawyers for the former president met with Justice Department officials. It’s unclear how close the Justice Department might be to filing charges.

Last August, the Justice Department confirmed it executed a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence to find classified documents stored there, some marked top secret.

Trump did not deny having the items in his possession, but claimed he returned the unclassified documents before leaving office. He also accused the DOJ of conducting the research for political reasons.

Georgia election tampering investigation

An investigation is ongoing into Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. In March, investigators released a special grand jury report.

Many key details of the investigation were not included in the report, but the report said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should “seek appropriate indictments for such crimes when the evidence is compelling”.

The report adds that the grand jury believes that some witnesses lied in their testimony. Trump was not among those who testified in the Georgia investigation.

The Associated Press reported that Willis may press charges in August. In a letter, Willis reportedly said his staff would be working remotely for three weeks in August for security reasons. The letter also said she encouraged judges not to schedule cases during this time.

E. Jean Carroll Civil Trial

In May, a jury unanimously found Trump responsible for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. According to the jury, Carroll’s legal team proved that Trump sexually assaulted her, but did not prove that he raped her. They also found Trump liable for defamation because of his statements on social media that Carroll’s claims were both “a hoax and a con,” statements they found were made with actual malice.

Trump is appealing the decision.

Meanwhile, following comments made during a town hall on CNN, Carroll’s legal team said Trump doubled down to defame her. At the town hall, Trump called Carroll a job.

The amended lawsuit seeks $10 million, up from the $5 million it was previously awarded.

